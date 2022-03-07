



More than 10,000 people have applied for Ukrainian family planning in the UK since Friday, but so far only “about 50” visas have been approved, according to the UK Interior Ministry.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the ministry was “completely failing” to understand the urgency of the crisis.

“It’s too slow,” she tweeted. “There are too many goals for desperate families to cross.”

Under the scheme, Ukrainian refugees with family members in the UK can enter the UK for three years.

The figure, released by Interior Minister Pretty Patel, on the same day France openly criticized Britain for its treatment of Ukrainian refugees trapped in the French port of Calais.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he had contacted Patel twice and asked to set up a consulate in Calais.

Ukraine Invasion: Live Update

He argued that many of the hundreds of displaced people who arrived at the port were turned down by British officials who called them “a bit inhuman” and asked them to obtain visas from British consulates in Paris or Brussels, hundreds of miles away.

Darmanin said, “British people have to put their rhetoric into action. I’ve heard great words of generosity from Mr. (Boris) Johnson.”

Patel said it was “wrong and inaccurate” and that there are many staff in Calais “to support the Ukrainian family”.

She said the UK is “doing everything possible” to speed up its efforts to issue visas to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

But Jordan-Chelsea Carter, father of his father David, his Ukrainian wife Maryna and David’s father, a British citizen living in Ukraine with their children, said they had little support.

All of them applied to settle in the UK through the family system and came to Kyiv to complete biometric authentication and submit the necessary documents.

The Russian invasion began three days later, and families fled, Carter said, where they fled for the past week, avoiding fires and living with minimal clothing and supplies.

After being told that there was no trace of the documents, I arrived in Brussels and re-submitted to the UK Visa Application Centre.

They were told they would receive the news within 48 hours, but after 80 hours they are still waiting for a response.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said more than 10,000 people had applied since Britain’s Ukrainian family planning began on Friday.

Carter told Sky News: “The British citizens and the British government who live with their wife and two children in bags with little clothes have no remorse.

“The lack of consideration for British citizens and their families fleeing Ukrainians is disgusting”

Patel told Sky News:

“We are recruiting staff from all our support centers across the European Union and from border countries like Poland, through which millions of people pass.”

Read more: More than 200,000 Ukrainians could come to the UK, PM says.

The Anglo-French conflict over refugee treatment leads to the most recent diplomatic conflict between the two countries since Britain left the European Union (EU), with disputes over how to deal with migrants crossing the English Channel and over fishing rights. It’s happening.

