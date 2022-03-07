Noppert denied that Smith won his first TV title at the Cazoo UK Open.





Danny Noppert won her first broadcast title by defeating Michael Smith 11-10 in the dramatic Cazoo UK Open final at Butlin’s Minehead Resort on Sunday.

In the tense climax of the 158-player tournament, the two bidders for their first TV ranking title by making it through the quarterfinals and quarterfinals early in the dramatic Day 3 match.

Smith had previously beaten world No. 1 Gerwyn Price and young player Keane Barry to 10-9 in the final, but just as Noppert is ready to claim the biggest title of his career when he comes back in the tournament’s captivating climax. It looked.

The second to last leg saw Smith miss a match dart from Bullseye for 124 checkouts and Noppert hit 180 after catching a decisive double 4 en route to a 13 dart break to win the title.

Norpert said, who defeated Damon Heta and William O’Connor in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

“I can’t believe it. I said before that I wanted to lift a trophy, but I never thought it would be in a big tournament like the UK Open.

“It was a tough match at the end of a long day. We both wanted to lift this trophy too much and neither of us played as much as we could.

“I think I can now make great strides in my career.”

Khaju UK Open Trophy

British Open Main Stage

Keen Barry 10-4 James Wade

William OConnor 10-9 Sebastian Bialecki

Danny Noppert 10-5 Damon Heta

Michael Smith 10-7 Gerwin Price

Michael Smith 11-6 Keen Barry

Danny Norpert 11-9 William O’Connor

Danny Norpert 11-10 Michael Smith

Becoming a father for the first time in February, Noppert placed 12th on the PDC Medal of Achievement with a prize pool of 100,000 winners.

Meanwhile, Smith was disheartened after losing eight straight matches in a four-year televised final. He missed 20 darts in the final and included one for the Bullseye title.

“I tried too hard to win,” Smith said. “I played fair play to Danny. Another final loss. It’s very difficult to accept.

“I can only blame myself. My doubles were terrible and my goals were bad.”

The two-time World Championship runner-up hit nine at-bats on Saturday and had a perfect weekend in Somerset.

Despite the defeat, Smith moved up to fourth place on the PDC Medal of Service with a cash prize of 40,000 runners-up.

Earlier that day, Smith defeated Welshman in the quarterfinals as Peter Wright took the top of the Order of Merit, ending Price’s world No. 1 reign.

Poland’s 18-year-old Sebastian Bialecki’s fairytale run also ended in a 10-9 loss to William O’Connor in the last eight innings.

Irish teenager Keane Barry finished defending James Wade’s title in the quarterfinals, and country native O’Connor was sent off in the semifinals as the pair enjoyed their most successful match in an individual televised event.

Prize Fund Winner: 100,000 Runner-up: 40,000 Semi-Finalist: 20,000 Quarter-finalist: 12,500 Final 16:7,500 Final 32: 4,000 Final 64: 2,000 Final 450: Total 0

