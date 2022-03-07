Home Office Pays 5,750 British Residents for 10-Hour Detention in Calais | home office





Britain’s Interior Ministry agreed to a settlement of nearly $6,000 for EU citizens detained at the border after Brexit last year to crack down on European immigration.

Miro Matos, a Slovakian who has lived in the UK for 18 years, was so upset with his treatment in Calais that he did not declare a driving offense when he applied and filed a lawsuit after officials detained him for 10 hours for using a pseudonym. For EU settlement status.

I thought: Are they crazy? I did not enter the floating door. I drive a car. I understand people make mistakes, but every word they said about me was garbage, he said.

I have traveled the world but this is the most rude approach I have ever experienced, he said.

He was shocked to see that when he applied to see a border official’s memo to prepare a complaint, officials wrote that he was trying to smuggle someone.

In a proactive response in November, the Interior Ministry confirmed that the records must have shown that he not only had his status settled, but that he was eligible in the country three months before the Interior Ministry approved his application to become a British citizen. After 10 days of detention, he invited him to a naturalization ceremony.

A letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs after receiving his complaint that detention was unfair in light of his residence in the UK. Your identity must have been known to staff at the time of detention.

Agreed that the compensation was appropriate and initially offered $2,000, but last week agreed to $5,750.

However, he turned down the offer after complaining that it would be quite difficult to fight against a company that uses lies as a tool of work.

He also said it’s important to clear your detention records to avoid being detained every time you return home from a trip.

Matos’ nightmare started at 6:40 pm one evening in May while returning home after visiting his mother who had COVID-19 in Slovakia.

He was detained with a Brazilian friend who was returning to London to collect his luggage before returning to Rio de Janeiro.

Officials confiscated the cell phone, took the luggage and, despite many requests, did not tell Matos what was going on until 3:30 AM the next day.

Matos, 42, the general manager of a restaurant in London’s Chancery Lane, said he understood border officials would have to check documents, but did not anticipate such hostility.

I knew I didn’t do anything wrong.” But when I asked several times what was going on, they didn’t say anything. They gave us a back room with small mats and blankets. They provided us with masks.

Our phones have been stolen. our burden. I said you can go and open the car and see everything, but I want someone to talk to me and explain what’s wrong.

No one came until around 3:30 AM when they started asking me random questions. When they asked me about my nickname, I said: I’ve never used a different name in my life.

It turns out that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has a misspelled version of the name Matios instead of Matos.

He said he wasn’t proud of the driving crimes that occurred 16 years ago, and that in any case, it’s a legally spent crime and border officials can revoke his settlement status.

After completing a subject access request to obtain Department of the Interior records, he was happy to be reminded that he had declared a crime in his application for settlement status.

I can understand that they have to check things, but the general approach is this: write rather than what she hears, he said.

The Interior Ministry approached for comment.

