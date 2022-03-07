Free-range eggs could disappear in a few weeks, explains the UK’s chief veterinarian.





Free-range eggs could soon start disappearing from supermarket shelves due to restrictions imposed last November to stem the spread of avian flu that some farmers say could be ruining their livelihoods.

Bird flu restrictions were first introduced in November and were further tightened with home orders coming in on November 29th. Since then, farmers have had to keep the birds indoors.

If the housing order is maintained after March 21, the birds could be kept inside for more than 16 weeks, preventing them from being sold as grazing eggs.

Bird flu restrictions have required birds to be indoors since last November. Source: ITV News

Restrictions have been introduced to ensure that birds raised on poultry farms are kept in transit and isolated from wild birds that may carry avian influenza. It’s not uncommon for such measures to be taken, but the length of time they have been imposed this winter, which experts have described as the worst avian flu outbreak they’ve ever seen, is unusual.

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Christine Middlemiss wants to explain why they prioritize the safety of the bird over the condition of the egg. If infected, production can continue. Once infected, the bird must be removed, which has a devastating effect on the affected companies.”

She went on to warn that at this time it seems unlikely that the housing order will be lifted in time to prevent the eggs from losing their grazing condition. “The level of risk depends on the presence of wild birds and the level of infection. They migrate earlier and the level of infection drops, but given that we are already in February, we have not yet seen that risk level decrease. Commercial farms will have very high risk levels until the end of March and will not clear their homes after 16 weeks.”

If restrictions remain after the 16-week deadline to remain freed, egg producers must add a sticker to their packaging explaining why the eggs are now classified as barn eggs.

Those working to promote the industry are still urging consumers to support grazing producers.

Jane Howorth of the British Hen Welfare Trust said: “Buying pasture-free eggs from non-grazing hens may seem a bit counter-intuitive, but it is important that we continue to support non-grazing hens. Even more important is the British grazing farmers who invested in the system, that’s the best welfare for the birds. Keep buying the eggs as they hope to come back out again soon, the migration season is coming in a few weeks, having a good time. hens.”

