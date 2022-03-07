France urges UK to address inhumane visa ban on Ukrainian refugees





France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called the situation “inhuman” and France urged Britain to take action to expedite the visa ban preventing some Ukrainian refugees from entering the UK from Calais.

Darmanin told CNews TV that 150 of the 400 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in northern French ports after the Russian invasion failed to make it to the UK.

They added that they were told to go to Paris or Brussels to process their visa application. Darmanin said he had asked British Interior Minister Pretty Patel to set up a special consulate in Calais to process the papers.

“This is an exceptional situation,” said Darmanin. “We need to stop this bureaucratic picky.” He added that he had a good relationship with Patel. “She will solve this problem. But she has to do it quickly.”

In a letter to Patel, Darmanin said Britain’s response so far was “completely inappropriate” and often showed a “lack of humanity” for refugees “in trouble”.

In a letter from the French press agency, Darmanin wrote:

Patel argued that the UK would not waive visa requirements for refugees seeking to join their families in the UK, arguing that there were concerns that such waivers could be abused by hostile actors.

Video: 500,000 refugees fled Ukraine: UN

But Patel insisted that people were not returning from Calais. The Interior Minister said: “I will correct what the French government said. The British government has no intention of turning its back on anyone or going back.”

She added: “We have staff in Calais to support Ukrainian families who have moved to the UK from Ukraine. It is also incorrect and incorrect to say that she does not provide support in the field. we are.”

Darmanin said about 2,500 Ukrainians have arrived in France since the start of the Russian attack, some of them planning to go not only to Britain but also Spain and Portugal.

The UK has set up an extended visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees who have families in the UK, Patel said, which could be extended to up to 200,000 people.

The British government said it has dispatched additional staff to visa processing centers in countries close to Ukraine, such as Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

The Interior Ministry said on Sunday that “about 50” visas were granted for Ukrainian refugees at all processing centers. Patel said the UK is “doing everything possible” to speed up visa application processing.

Approximately 5,535 online applications were completed and submitted online, and 11,750 people started but did not complete their online application.

When asked if it was acceptable for less than 1% of submitted applications to be processed during the first 48 hours of the plan’s operation, Patel said: in this short time.

“I am recruiting staff from all support centers across the European Union and from border countries such as Poland.

When she visited a Ukrainian social club in western London, she added: “This is an amazing plan, we are doing everything possible and we are seeing a surge in capacity at every single support center across the EU.”

