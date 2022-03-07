British investor trapped in Moscow’s closed stock market





UK investors hold up to 5 billion shares on the Moscow stock market and will eventually see their holdings effectively exhausted when trading resumes.

The Russian stock market has been closed all week long as it faces heavy economic sanctions in response to the Ukraine invasion.

An analysis by The Daily Telegraph showed that before the Kremlin closed the Moscow market, Russian stocks owned by British investors were worth 4.7 billion won.

The analysis looked at investor splits and market values ​​of stocks in the MOEX index, which included oil and gas giant Lukoil, e-commerce giant Ozon and airline Aeroflot. This figure excludes the value of BP’s stake in Rosneft.

The MOEX index plunged a third since mid-February, its lowest since 2017, before trading was halted.

The VanEck Russia Exchange Traded Fund, which invests the most in Russian stocks, plunged 65% last week, hinting at the decline Moscow will face when it reopens.

Tim Ash, Emerging Markets Strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said the biggest losers from the country’s asset slump will be Russians.

He said: Perhaps unlike in 1998, when foreigners were caught [out] The Russians weren’t really involved in that. This time, they continued investing because the Russians basically believed Putin was lying. It only makes the impact on Russia even more destructive.

Ash warned that national assets are now of little value and many Russians will lose huge financial assets.

The broader stock market is also feeling the pressure of the crisis. Last week, the FTSE 100 index plunged 6.7%, its worst since March 2020, when the pandemic first hit Europe.

The financial impact of the war extends beyond exchanges to the real economy. Forecasters have warned the UK economy could be hit by more than 50 billion won if Russian gas supplies are cut off in Europe.

Total output, measured as UK GDP, will fall 2.5% next year if Russia’s energy supply is cut for six months, Oxford Economics said.

The UK gets less than 5% of its gas from Russia, but restricting energy exports to Europe will push international prices up. Europe is much more dependent on Russian energy, which accounts for more than 40% of gas imports from EU countries.

According to forecasts, the eurozone will face a bigger GDP hit of 3.2% and the impact on the Russian economy will be so severe that production will decrease by 7% in 2023 compared to a conflict-free scenario in Ukraine.

Economists at Danish bank Nordea have warned that curbing Russia’s energy exports could trigger another eurozone recession, even if the government intervenes to mitigate the blow to households and businesses.

Analysts have warned that the eurozone economy will be hurt by higher energy prices and weakening confidence.

The war is exacerbating the cost of living crisis in the UK and other parts of Europe as already soaring oil and gas prices add to inflationary pressures.

Last week, Brent crude hit its highest since 2014, near $120 a barrel, and gas prices in the UK and continental Europe hit all-time highs.

Inflation in the UK has soared to 5.5%, a level not seen since the early 1990s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/03/06/uk-investors-have-5bn-trapped-moscows-shuttered-stock-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos