Russian products being removed from UK supermarkets





Many British supermarkets have removed Russian products from their shelves to protest the war in Ukraine.

On Friday (March 4), the Sainsburys announced that they would ban certain items that unite the Ukrainian people.

Retailers Waitrose and Co-op made similar announcements on the same day as Russia continues to attack its neighbors as it battles nationwide.

It is estimated that hundreds of civilians have been killed and more than a million displaced since the war began.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the following products were banned from British supermarkets:

What are the items banned by Sainsburys?

Sainsburys has announced that it will remove all 100% Russian-sourced products from its stores.

These include Russian standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds.

The supermarket has also considered removing JJ Whitley products from shelves. However, at the end of the month, production will move to the UK.

A Sainsbury spokeswoman said: “We support the announcement earlier this week that they will move all production to Chorley and will therefore continue to sell those products.”

What products have you removed from other supermarkets?

A spokesperson for Aldi said the supermarket had removed Russian vodka from shelves.

Asda confirmed that it would stop selling products made in Russia, but did not name specific items. Co-op Food stopped selling Russian Standard vodka and Morrisons announced the same action.

The John Lewis partnership, which runs the department store John Lewis and the supermarket Waitrose, has announced that it will stop selling Russian-made products.

Russian Vodka will be discontinued from one line of Pizza Oven Pellets from Waitrose and John Lewis.

What did British supermarkets say?

A Sainsburys spokesperson said: After reviewing our product range, we have decided to exclude from sale all products 100% Russian-sourced.

That is, starting today, we will no longer sell two products: Russian standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds.

The John Lewis Partnership company said: Working with our suppliers, we are reviewing products with Russian ingredients and will work to mitigate further exposure to the region.

The Co-op said in a statement: In response to the continued invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, we have decided to stop selling Russian-made vodka.

It will not be in stock for the time being.

A Tesco spokesperson said it would not buy products from companies wholly owned by Russia.

A version of this story was originally published in its sister title, NationalWorld.

