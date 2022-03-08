We’re Trying Everything To Avert World War III, Acting US Ambassador To Ukraine Says : NPR





Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine Kristina Kvien left Ukraine last month when the invasion began and is now just across the border from Poland. Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images .

RZESZOW, POLAND As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, NATO forces are building up in bordering countries in a bid to contain the conflict and prevent a wider war, according to the latest assessment from the Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

“We’re trying everything we can to make sure this doesn’t lead to World War III,” Kristina Kvien told NPR on Monday. “But in the end…it depends on the actions of President Putin.”

“We have sent additional troops to Poland and other NATO allies bordering Ukraine to ensure they have the security they need. … If Russia steps an inch on NATO territory, NATO will be ready to react.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion just under two weeks ago, but Russian forces have made less progress than many military analysts expected. They have been slowed by logistical problems and galvanized Ukrainian military and civilian fighters who have so far held the line in the capital, Kyiv.

“I think the Russians were surprised,” Kvien said. “My understanding of their original plan was to take Ukraine in 10 days, and they only took one major city.”

“Ukrainians are fighting, they are fighting hard and they are fighting with love of country and patriotism,” she added. “The Russians don’t fight hard. Many Russian soldiers seem demoralized.”

Until last month, Kvien was based in Kyiv. Now she runs her operation from a hotel in the Polish town of Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine.

Over the weekend, the Israeli prime minister attempted to mediate talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, and negotiations took place in Belarus. Ukraine and Russia held a third round of talks on Monday, as Russia announced a partial ceasefire in some Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, suffered extensive damage from Russian shelling. Sergei Bobok/AFP via Getty Images .

But even though the Ukrainian military has managed to slow Russia’s progress, efforts to establish humanitarian corridors to allow people to flee have so far failed.

“The Russians say they would like to create humanitarian corridors, but they won’t let them go ahead,” Kvien said. “And in fact some people who were trying to use these humanitarian corridors have been shot. So of course that means those who want to leave are now afraid to do so because they don’t trust that the humanitarian corridor hold.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ukraine formally requested the UN’s International Court of Justice to order Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, Kvien said she hoped for a diplomatic solution to the growing tension. Now that an invasion is in full swing and there’s no evidence it’s abating, Kvien still thinks the talks could help.

“The answer hasn’t changed. And it’s really up to President Putin. He needs to sit down and have a real discussion about this and be ready to find a diplomatic solution and stop the slaughter,” Kvien said.

She rejected the idea that this line of thinking gave Russia all the power in the situation.

“Russia has some power here,” she said. “The entire Western world has imposed severe sanctions on Russia. And their economy is collapsing rapidly. The sanctions had an effect very quickly, and the Russian ruble is collapsing. The Russian stock market is collapsing. Russian goods are becoming more difficult to obtain. . And so Russia is feeling the heat here.”

Volunteers from the aid organization Borderless Warmth sort through relief supplies for Ukraine in Dortmund, western Germany. Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images .

More than 1.5 million people have left Ukraine since the invasion began, with most entering Poland in what the United Nations has called the fastest refugee exodus since World War II.

“The Poles did a good job,” Kvien said. “I would say that Europeans all over Europe, not just in Poland, have really stepped up and are helping in different ways.”

“International aid organizations are coming to Poland and other border countries to help. And I think that with the support of international organizations they will continue to be able to absorb Ukrainian refugees.”

