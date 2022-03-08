US could act alone to ban Russian oil imports, sources say





WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) – The United States is ready to go ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden held a video conference Monday with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom as his administration continues to seek their support for a ban on Russian oil imports.

The White House is also negotiating with U.S. congressional leaders who are working on fast-track legislation that would ban Russian imports, a move that requires the administration to work on an accelerated timeline, a source told Reuters, speaking under cover of ‘anonymity.

A senior US official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters no final decision has been made but “it’s probably the US if that happens”.

Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans to ban energy imports. Germany is accelerating plans to expand its use of alternative energy sources but cannot stop Russian energy imports overnight, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

Oil prices have risen to their highest levels since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to world markets and as the United States and its European allies consider banning Russian imports.

Europe depends on Russia for crude oil and natural gas, but has become more open to the idea of ​​banning Russian products. The United States is much less dependent on Russian crude and products, but a ban would help drive up prices and pinch American consumers who are already seeing rising prices at the gas pump. Read more

“We import a much lower percentage of oil from Russia than the Europeans…it’s a very different situation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

A view shows freight cars, including oil tanks, in Omsk, Russia May 1, 2020. Picture taken May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on Sunday that her chamber is considering legislation banning the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to pass US aid this week. $10 billion for Ukraine in response to its neighbor’s military invasion of Moscow.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday introduced a bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil. The Senate bill is expedited.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House imposed sanctions on technology exports to Russian refineries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was never launched.

So far, the United States has not targeted Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration assesses the impacts on global oil markets and energy prices in the United States .

Asked whether the US has ruled out unilaterally banning Russian oil imports, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday: “I’m not going to rule out acting one way or another. , regardless of what they do, but everything we’re doing, the approach starts with coordinating with allies and partners,” Blinken said.

At the same time, the White House has not denied that Biden could take a trip to Saudi Arabia as the United States seeks to get Riyadh to increase energy production. Axios has flagged such a trip as a possibility.

“This is premature speculation and no travel is planned,” a White House official said.

A year ago, Biden shifted US policy away from a focus on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seen by many as Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader and next in line to the throne held by the 85-year-old king. Salman.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Timothy Gardner; additional reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

