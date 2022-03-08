McDonald’s and other US brands under pressure to stop doing business in Russia





McDonald’s and other well-known American companies are still earning rubles even after Russia invaded Ukraine and the head of the New York State pension fund doesn’t like it.

Neither are many other Americans, as calls grow louder to boycott other brands still operating in Russia, and hashtags like #BoycottPepsi, #BoycottCocaCola and #BoycottYumBrands are trending on Twitter.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli urges companies to reconsider doing business in Russia as they face legal, compliance, operational, human rights, personnel and reputational risks important and growing.

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to unprecedented sanctions against Russian companies and individuals, wrote DiNapoli, who oversees the roughly $280 billion state pension fund, which also holds corporate actions.

While US sanctions already prohibit investment in many Russian companies, I believe it is prudent to freeze purchases in all Russian companies due to the unpredictability of situations and the likelihood of conditions deteriorating.”

In addition to McDonald’s, other businesses DiNapoli spoke to on Friday included:

Coca-Cola was not on the mailing list of DiNapoli, which announced last week that it was donating more than $1 million to Red Cross operations to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other parts of the country. other countries, but made no mention of its extensive business operations in Russia.

“Over the past few days, everyone at Coca-Cola has followed the news from Ukraine with heavy hearts,” the company said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to those affected.”

DiNapoli said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “tyrannical and disorderly foreign policy” has already resulted in sanctions that have “hindered Russia’s already weak economic growth.”

“The Russian currency has fallen in just days since the sanctions were instituted,” DiNapoli wrote. “We will continue to monitor these changing events. New York stands with the people of Ukraine. We hope for a peaceful resolution.

McDonalds and Coca-Cola are among the companies NBC News contacted for comment on whether they plan to suspend operations in Russia during the war in Ukraine. Most did not respond.

In an email response, Alnylam spokeswoman Christine Lindenboom said the company “stands with the people of Ukraine.”

“Alnylam has no operations in Russia and only a very small intangible amount of product sales for our lifesaving drug for an ultra-rare genetic disease affecting pediatric patients comes from Russia,” Lindenboom said. “These drugs are exempt from penalties and we plan to continue to allow patients access to them.”

Meanwhile, a Trimble spokeswoman directed NBC News to a statement on its website condemning the Russian invasion.

“As of last week, we have stopped selling our products and services in Russia and Belarus,” he said.

Other companies like Apple and luxury retailers like Herms have either suspended sales, imposed restrictions or closed stores in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The same goes for retailers like H&M and entertainment giants like Disney and Warner Bros., which announced last week that it was “pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia.”

Starbucks honcho Kevin Johnson said in a letter to company partners on Friday that they have 130 stores in Russia but none in Ukraine.

Yet, Johnson wrote, Starbucks condemns Russia’s “unprovoked, unjust and horrific attacks on Ukraine.”

“First, we will donate all royalties we receive from our business operations in Russia to humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine,” Johnson wrote.

Starbucks has also already donated $500,000 to “World Central Kitchen and the Red Cross for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine,” Johnson wrote.

McDonalds opened its first fast food restaurant in Russia about 32 years ago, during the Soviet Union era, and today has 847 restaurants in Russia and 108 in Ukraine.

These restaurants account for 2% of McDonald’s sales, about 9% of its revenue and 3% of its operating profit, according to the company.

But the fast food chain’s reluctance to speak publicly about the invasion may stem from the fact that only 16% of restaurants in Russia are franchises owned and operated by local Russians and all restaurants in Ukraine are run directly by the ‘business.

In 2014, after Russia was hit with sanctions in response to its invasion of Crimea, there was a perceived domestic backlash against US businesses, including McDonalds whose Moscow restaurants were closed for violations. sanitary facilities, Bank of America securities analyst Sara Senatore wrote in a note to clients Monday that was obtained by CNBC.

Yum Brands, whose chains include KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, has more than 1,000 restaurants in Russia. Like so many around the world, we are shocked and saddened by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine, and we are focused on the safety of our employees, franchisees and partners in the region, Yum said in a statement. at CNBC.

Unlike McDonald’s, most of Yum Brands’ Russian stores are franchises run by local operators, so the money Yum makes comes from licensing fees, and these restaurants only account for 2% of the company’s sales.

