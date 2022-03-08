The Biden administration should immediately convene a summit with U.S. oil producers





WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: US President Joe Biden speaks on the economy at an event at the… [+] South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Department of Energy’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat high energy prices that are at their highest level in seven years across the country before the holiday season. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if a major oil-producing country suddenly went offline, now you have a glimpse. I’m sometimes asked if there are any potential scenarios where crude oil goes up to $200 a barrel (barrel) and I usually say that could happen if war broke out in Saudi Arabia and that country’s oil production was offline.

Well, that also applies to Russia, which was producing more oil than Saudi Arabia when BP’s 2021 Global Energy Statistical Review was released.

To be clear, Russian oil production is not directly affected by the war. On the contrary, the oil market reacts to the idea that Russian oil could be boycotted in places like Europe and the United States. The idea that a significant portion of global oil production could be taken offline is what quickly pushed oil prices above $100/bbl. In reality, China will gladly buy oil rejected by the West. What a boycott really means is that oil flows around the world will change.

As I documented in Russia is a Major Supplier of Oil to the United States, Russia is currently the 3rd largest supplier of crude oil and petroleum products (eg, gasoline) to the United States. For all of 2021, the United States produced an average of 670,000 barrels per day. (BPD) of imports from Russia (according to the Energy Information Administration). This represented 7.9% of total US imports for the year, a significant number given our large appetite for oil.

In response to the potential loss of that oil as well as relentlessly rising oil prices, the Biden administration sent a team to Venezuela to try to improve relations there. They are also considering a trip to Saudi Arabia to try and patch up that relationship.

I have another idea about a relationship they should work on. It is true that the American oil industry is quite conservative. It is also true that Democratic administrations tend to be hostile to the US oil and gas industry. I don’t know which came first, the conservatism of the oil industry or the hostility of the Democrats, but that dynamic has been there for a long time.

But I can’t get over the terrible optics of having a hostile relationship with the American oil industry, while reaching out to Venezuela and Saudi Arabia in the hope that they can provide us with more oil.

I think one of the first things the Biden administration should have done is convene a high-level summit of American oil producers. Invite the CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, all the major players to the White House. Ask them what needs to be done to bring U.S. oil production back to pre-pandemic levels.

Although U.S. oil production has increased over the past year and is now 2 million bpd above pandemic lows, it is still 1 million bpd below pandemic levels. before the pandemic. So, before making concessions to Venezuela or Saudi Arabia, isn’t it worth getting a better understanding of what could be done in the United States to get production going again? American producers certainly have strong incentives to produce at these levels, but the Biden administration should take the time to listen and understand what other factors are holding them back and address them if possible.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration should also consider whether there are mechanisms to rapidly reduce oil consumption in the United States. An example might be to further encourage four-day work weeks. We saw oil consumption drop in 2020 when stay-at-home orders were put in place. It is certainly reasonable to believe that a wider adoption of this strategy could reduce oil consumption in the United States and help close the gap between supply and demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/rrapier/2022/03/07/the-biden-administration-should-immediately-convene-a-summit-with-us-oil-producers/

