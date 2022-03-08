What a US ban on Russian oil would mean for Americans





While the attack on Ukraine has caused the most serious humanitarian crisis on European soil since World War II, the United States is targeting the heart of the Russian economy: its energy sector. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the Biden administration was in “very active discussions” about banning imports of Russian oil into the United States, while a bipartisan group of senators also called for a ban .

Oleg Ustenko, economic adviser to Ukraine’s president, wrote an op-ed last weekend begging the world to cut what he denounced as the “blood oil” of Russia, which provides nearly $1 billion a day in Moscow and who, according to him, is financing the war in Ukraine. “Don’t buy anything from Russia,” he wrote.

As such calls ring out on Capitol Hill, Goldman Sachs analysts said Monday that a vote in Congress on banning Russian crude imports would likely pass with “fairly broad support.”

As U.S. gas prices approach an all-time high, here’s what a ban on Russian oil imports would mean for Americans at the pumps and elsewhere.

What a ban might look like

The United States is much less dependent on Russian oil than Europe. Last year, about 8% of US oil imports came from Russia, while in January almost no Russian oil entered the United States, said Troy Vincent, principal market analyst at DTN, a raw materials research.

Vincent and other analysts said this makes it more likely that the United States will act alone to penalize Russian energy, by imposing oil-related sanctions to which the European Union, which depends much more on Russian oil and gas. , could join later.

US sanctions could take two forms, Vincent said. The toughest option is for the US to sanction Russian oil exports – not buying Russian oil and refusing to engage with any nation that has, just as the US has approached sanctions against Iran in recent years.

Schiff signals ‘strong bipartisan support’ for Russian oil and gas ban 06:51

The softer and more likely option is to impose a US embargo on Russian energy. “We will say, ‘No one in the United States will touch Russian oil, but let the EU decide its own fate,’” Vincent said.

Less oil, more expensive gasoline

In the short term, the elimination of Russian oil will likely push gas prices in America even higher.

“We believe that a complete ban on Russian energy imports would drive the prices of Brent crude oil and European natural gas to $160. [per barrel]“, said the economists of Capital Economics in a research report.

That level would wipe out the all-time high of $147 a barrel, reached in the summer of 2008, and push average US gas prices above $5 a gallon, according to energy analysts and economists.

A Quinnipiac poll released on Monday found an overwhelming majority of Americans in favor of banning Russian oil, even if it means higher gas prices. However, that attitude could change once motorists find themselves paying significantly more at the pump while inflation eats away at other parts of their household budget.

“We’re negative about Russia until you start really explaining what the costs are to the United States, and then people start getting a little softer,” said Clayton Allen, managing director for the United States. United in Eurasia Group, a political group. risk research company.

“If Biden wants to impose some really tough measures, it might be better to do it sooner as long as public sentiment is on his side,” Allen said.

Shortage of oil supply raises concerns of possible economic crash 05:06

Gas prices, already a political albatross for President Biden, are clearly weighing on the diplomatic decision, and White House officials have underscored their reluctance to take action that would drive up gas prices further.

With the sanctions, “energy prices in the United States will have to go up — it may be a short-term increase, but it’s something they’re obviously concerned about,” Allen said. “They didn’t spend as much time as I expected trying to domesticate the idea that American consumers might have to bear some of the costs of Russia’s isolation and punishment.”

Wild Cards: Iran and Venezuela

To limit the impact of rising prices, the United States and its international partners are releasing oil from reserves. Historically, each time the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SRP) is opened, gas prices drop for two to three weeks, Allen said.

“If you’re worried about gasoline being $5, an SRP version won’t bring gasoline down to $3.50, but it will keep the oil market from crashing like it was in the 1970s,” Allen said.

The Biden administration is also negotiating the re-entry of Iran into a nuclear control agreement, which would bring Iranian oil back to the global market. Currently, Iran can produce about a fifth of the oil that would leave the market if Russia leaves, DTN’s Vincent said.

The United States is also seeking to ease relations with Venezuela, which has been barred from selling oil to the United States since the Trump administration.

