Fuel prices hit 10-year high as US mulls Russian oil ban





U.S. gasoline prices rose above $4 a gallon as the U.S. said it may seek to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by banning imports of its oil. Consumers haven’t paid such high prices since 2012.

The United States is in active talks with European countries about a ban, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told CNN yesterday. “We are now talking with our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil,” he said.

U.S. gasoline averaged $4.06 a gallon, according to AAA’s price summary, about 40 cents higher than a week earlier. Californians pay an average of $5.34 per gallon. Crude oil rose above $130 a barrel as Russia bombed more civilian areas of Ukraine before falling back to around $116.

Reflecting the hopelessness of the situation, U.S. officials visited Venezuela over the weekend to discuss easing sanctions imposed in 2019 that would allow the country’s oil to be traded in international markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares a blast

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Inc. gain nearly 60% after major shareholder RC Ventures sent a letter asking if the home goods retailer is willing to ‘explore alternative avenues of value creation’ and suggesting that the business put itself up for sale.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond hit a high of $30.06. They had been down for about nine months.

The letter from Ryan Cohen of RC Ventures, who is also co-founder of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) and chairman of GameStop Corp. (GME), disclosed that the company holds a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond.

The letter suggested the company consider splitting off the buybuy BABY unit as its annual sales approach $1.5 billion. As part of a 4-point plan to increase the value of Bed Bath & Beyond, RC also suggested that the company’s “heavy strategy” requires “greater focus”.

Bed Bath and Beyond responded to Cohen’s letter this morning, stating that although the board has had no prior contact with RC Ventures, management “will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around ideas that they have put forward”.

