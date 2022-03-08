US lawmakers pressure Biden to help transfer European planes to Ukraine





MIG-29 fighter jets fly at a military air base in Vasylkiv, Ukraine August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers on Monday pushed President Joe Biden’s administration to facilitate the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and European countries of the East, after the appeal launched on Saturday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The White House has said it has no objection to sending planes to Ukraine, but sees logistical challenges there.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez has written to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asking Washington to commit to replacing all donated jets with upgraded Western aircraft. , including through concessional financing and loans as well as subsidized prizes.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

He also said NATO should redeploy fighter jets to any base where donated planes had been stationed.

Zelenskiy made a “desperate appeal to European countries to provide Russian-made aircraft” for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders during a video call Saturday with U.S. lawmakers, attendees said. ‘call. Read more

Many eastern European air forces fly Russian-made warplanes, and moving those planes to Ukraine would mean Ukrainians could fly the planes without additional training.

“I will support the efforts of the Senate to implement measures to compensate our allies who provide their aircraft for the defense of Ukraine,” Menendez wrote.

Members of the US Senate who attended a briefing on Ukraine by State Department officials on Monday evening said they did not believe Poland had yet decided to send the plane. Some said other countries could also send planes, but declined to identify any.

A State Department spokesperson said the department was working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies.

“It is Poland’s sovereign decision. We have in no way opposed the transfer of aircraft from Poland to Ukraine,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Administration officials said there were logistical problems both moving planes to Ukraine and providing replacement U.S. planes.

“It’s not as easy as moving airplanes,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

Many lawmakers — both Biden’s Democratic and Republican colleagues — have called on Washington to do everything in its power to send planes to Ukraine, including letting countries that send Russian-made MiGs “skip the line.” to quickly get American-made F-16s — made by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) — to replace them.

Russia describes its actions as ‘a special military operation’ aimed at disarming Ukraine, countering what it sees as NATO aggression and capturing Ukrainian leaders it calls neo-Nazis .

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Michael Perry

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-lawmakers-put-pressure-biden-help-with-transfer-european-aircraft-ukraine-2022-03-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos