Wisconsin man receives $1.25 million settlement for foot injury at 2019 US Bank Stadium concert





US Bank Stadium officials signed their part of a $1.25 million settlement with a Wisconsin man whose foot was injured outside the stadium gate during a Garth Brooks concert nearly three years.

Tom and Diana Ugoretz of Marshfield, Wis., said a large wedge-shaped hydraulic steel barrier “suddenly and without warning [was] lowered on “Tom Ugoretz’s foot, according to the Hennepin County District Court lawsuit settled last month.

The couple sued the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), which owns and oversees the stadium on behalf of the public, as well as the stadium’s operator, builders and security personnel, including a Minneapolis police officer.

The lawsuit says the couple sought more than $50,000, the standard for Minnesota personal injury cases, and cited Tom Ugoretz’s permanent disability, past and future medical expenses, pain and embarrassment. Diana Ugoretz sought compensation for loss of companionship.

Neither the lawsuit nor the settlement document provide details about the nature of Ugoretz’s injuries, but the amount suggests they were significant. Michael Brose, the couple’s attorney based in New Richmond, Wisconsin, said the settlement includes a confidentiality clause that prohibits the parties from discussing his client’s injuries, the incident or the settlement.

Large settlements resulting from events at Twin Cities venues are rare, and MSFA attorney Jay Lindgren said he was unaware of a larger injury settlement involving the stadium. six years. The insurance will cover the MSFA portion.

“Obviously the man suffered a horrible injury,” Lindgren said, adding that a remote control device could have lowered the wedge onto Ugoretz’s foot.

As to what actually happened, Lindgren said it was unclear: “A settlement like this doesn’t establish the facts, doesn’t establish who was at fault.”

The financial settlement, which ends the trial and the possibility of lengthy and costly litigation, is “not intended to be interpreted by anyone as an admission” and is “provided solely to buy peace”, according to the document .

The deal became public when the MSFA signed its share, $745,000, at its regular monthly meeting on February 17. The document does not say who paid the remaining $1.25 million, but those who signed it were stadium general contractor MA Mortenson Co.; Action Enclosure, Inc.; Ameristar Perimeter Security USA Inc.; G4S Secure Solutions (USA), Inc.; and Whelan Event Staffing Services.

The lawsuit accused two people of “negligently” lowering corner Michael Grahn, an off-duty Minneapolis police officer who worked security for stadium operator ASM Global, and security worker Whelan , Heather Johnson.

The lawsuit provided only the broadest details of the incident, which occurred on May 4, 2019, outside the Pentair Gate on the south side of the stadium near the intersection of 6th street and 10th ave. Country superstar Brooks performed there that night.

The hydraulic wedge, which sits flush with the pavement when lowered, serves to prevent vehicles from entering the stadium gates. At events, the corner is usually in an upright position; it has metal spikes that dig into the pavement when lowered.

The board discussed the settlement in a closed session with Lindgren, then voted 4-0 in the open meeting to approve the amount. Chairman Michael Vekich and board members Angela Burns Finney, Bill McCarthy and Tony Sertich voted for the settlement. Sharon Sayles Belton was absent.

MSFA’s share was covered by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, which also acted on behalf of ASM Global, Grahn, the Minneapolis Police Department and the city.

“When accidents do happen and the insurer is willing to cover 100% of the costs, that’s a smart move for a building operator to make,” Lindgren said.

To avoid the risk of future injuries, MSFA spokeswoman Lisa Niess said the MSFA and DSA had “made adjustments” to the protocol for using the corners and placed “physical shields” around them. of them. She said security concerns prevented her from discussing subsequent changes.

