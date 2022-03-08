How much oil can the United States pump?





Last week, as the price of oil soared to $115 a barrel, something unexpected happened: the number of oil rigs in America dwindled.

Baker Hughes Co., the oil services company, said Friday that the number of domestic rigs fell by three to 519 in the week of March 4.

The decline comes as a growing share of the world rejects Russian barrels following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. It also underscores an increasingly pressing question: how much more oil can the United States pump?

In Washington, a chorus of Republican and industrial voices are calling on the Biden administration to increase production by speeding up permits, waiving lease restrictions and authorizing the Keystone XL pipeline. Even Elon Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc., says the United States should increase oil production.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, Musk wrote on Twitter Friday.

But many analysts have said it will take time for US oil production to increase.

American oil companies are emerging from a series of lean years. The outsized spending of the early shale boom chastised Wall Street, with lenders prioritizing capital discipline over expansive new drilling programs. Economic shutdowns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted many companies to cut capital budgets in 2020. And efforts to re-establish platforms have been hampered by a tight labor market and a crisis of the supply chain.

Demand almost always acts faster than supply, said Daniel Klein, an industry tracker at S&P Global Platts. You can’t hit the brakes as hard as we did [in 2020] and expect the offer to return as quickly as it withdrew. There are more speed bumps on offer than on demand.

Western governments have so far refused to sanction Russian oil exports. But many traders have purposely avoided Russian barrels since the country’s attack on Ukraine. The purchases have become so scarce that Shell PLC made headlines on Friday when it agreed to buy a shipment of Urals crude, Russia’s flagship oil brand.

Russia was the world’s second-largest oil producer last year, and a halt in shipments from the country would likely lead to a global supply crisis.

Oil demand has been rising since the nadir of the pandemic in 2020. OPEC has committed to modest increases in supply. That turned to the United States, which in recent years has overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s top oil producer.

US production was nearly 11.6 million barrels per day in December, down from a low of 9.7 mbd in February 2021, but below the nearly 13 million barrels recorded as the pandemic approached, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

I think we’re going to see producers spending more money on drilling with these higher prices. But it will take several months to get that oil to market, said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC, a Houston-based consulting firm.

Most US oil production today comes from shale wells, which are relatively easy to bring online compared to large offshore projects or the Canadian oil sands. But the disadvantage of shale wells is that production drops sharply after they are commissioned. This means that new drilling is needed only to maintain current production levels. The increase in production requires a major acceleration in drilling.

The number of U.S. oil rigs has risen steadily since July 2020, when the country hit a low of 172. The 519 rigs recorded last week were up from 480 rigs in the first week of the month. year. By comparison, the United States had more than 800 rigs in the field in 2019.

A potential source of new supply that could be tapped quickly are wells that have been drilled but not yet fractured. Companies sometimes delay fracturing a well until prices are favorable to maximize its revenue.

Yet, as oil prices have risen steadily over the past year, companies have begun to reduce their inventory of DUC shorthand for “drilled but incomplete” wells. While the national DUC inventory stood at around 8,800 wells in the summer of 2020, that figure now stands at around 4,400, according to EIA figures.

Policymakers have few tools to dramatically increase U.S. oil production in the near term, said Daniel Raimi, an economist who studies the industry at Resources for the Future. It will take years to bring new production online even as the Biden administration offers new leases and fast-tracks permits for major projects. Keystone XL, meanwhile, is largely irrelevant because much of the Canadian oil destined for this pipeline has already found other routes to market.

There is essentially no action the Biden administration could take that would really move the needle on oil prices, or at least policies that would have to do with oil and gas production in the United States. Raimi said.

In the medium to long term, the best thing the United States can do for energy security is to reduce its consumption of fossil fuels, limit its exposure to volatile fluctuations in crude prices, and release more oil and gas. to be shipped to allied countries, he said. noted.

As long as we use oil, we depend on every other country in the world. It includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. It also includes large consumers like China and India. Because when their consumption goes up, prices go up for us, Raimi said. There is therefore no energy independence with regard to world oil markets.

Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, offered a similar assessment. While the United States is expected to reduce its domestic oil consumption and increase its crude exports, increasing its gas exports is even more important, he said.

Gas remains the fuel that many rely on to stay warm. Texas, Webber said, should ramp up its wind and solar construction to free up more gas supplies to export overseas.

It would be good for the geopolitical scene to export more molecules, Webber said, adding that he doesn’t think the strategy would undermine Biden’s climate goals.

We need to address the climate because it puts hundreds of millions of people at long-term risk, he said. But we also have to deal with energy security, because today it endangers millions and tens of millions of people. There is never just one thing we can focus on when it comes to energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/just-how-much-oil-can-the-u-s-pump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos