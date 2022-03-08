UK Government Denies Thousands of Women’s Request to Investigate Childcare Costs | parenting





Tens of thousands of women in the UK who asked the government to investigate the exorbitant cost of childcare were rejected by the government on International Women’s Day.

A petition calling for an independent review of childcare funding and affordability has received 113,713 signatures and sparked debate on childcare in Congress.

However, those who signed the petition at 3:36 a.m. on International Women’s Day were told in an email from the petition committee that the government had no plans to investigate the cost and availability of childcare. The Petitions Committee has published a government response to reports of lasting impacts. of Covid-19 to new parents.

A survey shared with the Guardian in September last year found that 96% of more than 20,000 working parents said pastors were not enough to support their parents with the cost and availability of childcare, and 97% said the cost of childcare in the UK was high. Said it was too expensive.

Surveys show that low-income parents and people with universal credit are turning to food banks because of the high cost of childcare.

The Petitions Committee is failing to commit to a dedicated funding for the government response to address the balance of parental mental health and health visiting services, and it has overturned the government’s commitment originally given in response to the committee’s first report on the matter. He said repeat. It strengthens dismissal protections for mothers and pregnant women, but fails to reschedule for doing so.

The government said in its fall 2021 spending review it has announced a $500 million spend review on early childhood services, including mental health services for new parents. Also, tax-free daycare is a good offer for working parents.

The Ministry of Education discussed the need for review twice in its response to the Commission, saying that the Government recognized the need for continued cooperation and discussion on this issue, but collectively concluded that a formal review was not necessary.

Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant then Screwed, said she was very surprised to hear the news on International Women’s Day.

Affordable childcare is an important factor in gender equality. Without it, hundreds of thousands of mothers are fired from their jobs, and 84% say childcare costs have negatively impacted their ability to advance their careers. We can never have gender equality while women can’t afford to go to work. Happy International Women’s Day to you too!

According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the UK has the third most expensive childcare system in the world after Slovakia and Switzerland. Full-time places average 12,376.

An analysis released Tuesday by Scottish Widows found that women who retire after age 65 can save half as much money as men. Working hours and part-time work means that the average woman will have to work 37 more years to receive the same pension as men.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/08/uk-government-rejects-request-thousands-women-examine-childcare-costs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos