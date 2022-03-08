War in Ukraine: US Bans Russian Energy Imports, Britain Will Stop Using Russian Oil This Year | business news





The U.S. has banned Russian oil imports, and the British prime minister will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year, stating that the Vladimir Putin regime is “tightening the noose”.

US President Joe Biden said recent US measures to punish Putin for an invasion of Ukraine that would halt gas imports were aimed at “a major artery of the Russian economy.”

But he warned that “it will cost to defend freedom.” And oil has recently crossed $133 a barrel, signaling more pain for fuel users on both sides of the Atlantic in the months to come.

6-year-old girl ‘died during truce’ – Ukrainian war broadcast live

The average price of US fuel broke new record levels on Tuesday following the announcement.

In the UK, diesel buyers will feel the major impact, with Russia meeting 18% of the country’s demand. UK fuel prices have already hit all-time highs.

Key developments: Ukraine claims that a high-ranking Russian general was killed in battle near Kharkiv Zelensky accuses Russia of violating early humanitarian pathways Russia is sending gas to the West via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline Warns that supply could be cut off Talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Belarus New laws to help Russian oligarchy pass the House of Representatives

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest sanctions would put “extreme” pressure on Russia.

Major Russian banks have been blocked from SWIFT messaging systems that enable global payments, billions of assets held by central banks have been frozen, and multinationals from BP and Shell to Visa and Mastercard have announced plans to close or leave the country. .

Johnson said Britain was “immoved overnight” to halt oil imports, but called it “a big step the world is taking”. European countries are now preparing to reduce their dependence on Russian energy.

“The hatred and outrage at what is happening in Ukraine is rising worldwide, and the snare for the Putin regime is tightening,” he said.

The UK plan will give businesses and supply chains nine months to transition to buying oil stocks in the US and the Middle East.

Image: Joe Biden warns that “it will cost to defend freedom”.

The move in London and Washington follows Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea to halt oil imports.

Susannah Streeter, chief investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said, “The biggest dominoes have fallen in our strategy to further isolate Russia and weaken its economy.

“Given how dependent Russia is on oil and gas imports, the US ban on Russian energy imports is the strongest economic sanctions against Moscow.”

Russia’s crude and refined products accounted for about 8% of US liquid fuel imports last year, according to the Energy Intelligence Agency (EIA), and the ban is likely to push up consumer prices further. Currently, inflation in Russia is high at 40-year levels.

In the UK, Mr Kwarteng said imports from Russia now account for 8% of UK demand and urged businesses to “use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers are not affected”.

Kwarteng noted that markets have already begun to “reject” Russian oil without sanctions, with nearly 70% of its supply unable to find buyers.

He also said the UK is “exploring options” to stop using Russian natural gas, which currently accounts for 4% of its supply.

Image, Oil prices soar this year

The UK government says oil accounts for 44% of Russia’s exports and 17% of federal revenues through taxes.

The United States, which previously came up with the idea of ​​an oil ban over the weekend, is acting faster than its allies. European countries are more dependent on Russia’s energy supply than the US.

Former Vice President Biden said the United States understands that European countries “may not be in a position to join us.”

The Kremlin has warned consumers that a ban on Russian oil by the US and its allies would have “disastrous” consequences for consumers, while Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said oil prices could soar as high as $300 a barrel.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

Novak also said last month that Berlin could halt gas flow through a pipeline from Russia to Germany in response to Berlin’s decision to shut down the controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

European countries have said they plan to reduce Russia’s energy dependence, but it will take some time.

Russia’s natural gas accounts for one-third of Europe’s fuel consumption. The United States does not import Russian natural gas.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this week that sanctions waivers on energy supplies “have essential implications” for Europe’s daily heating, transport, electricity supply and industrial demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-uk-set-to-ban-russian-oil-by-the-end-of-this-year-and-focus-on-us-and-middle-east-imports-12560703 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos