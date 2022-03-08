Where does the UK get its oil? As the volume of imports from Russia and the expansion of Russia’s oil ban, prices will rise.





It has been almost two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine.

The conflict resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on both sides.

So, why is this happening? And where does the UK get its oil?

Why did oil prices hit all-time highs?

Russia, one of the largest oil and natural gas producers on the planet, and what happens in Russia could have a huge impact on global energy markets.

And what’s happening in Russia right now is causing oil prices to skyrocket.

According to US government statistics, in terms of oil, the country’s production accounts for about 11% of the world’s total production after the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer, accounting for about a fifth of global production (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prices hit a record high due to existing sanctions and the threat of more energy-related sanctions on the country.

These new sanctions came on Tuesday (March 8) when the UK and the US joined Canada to ban Russian oil imports.

The UK has said it will phase out imports from the UK by the end of 2022 and form a task force to help businesses find alternative suppliers.

Western countries that depend more on Russian oil and energy, such as Germany and France, have not adopted oil sanctions.

However, if you decide to introduce oil prices, oil prices can rise dramatically. This is because global supplies will be tight as these economies will have to depend on other oil producers to meet their needs.

UK gasoline prices are already soaring after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

The price of Brent, the specific type of oil used to make gasoline that benchmarks global prices, has surged since the latest sanctions announcements and was trading at $132.91 ($101) a barrel when the London market closed on Tuesday.

The high is below the $139 (106) per barrel recorded on Monday (March 7) after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested that the entire Western world could ban Russian oil.

This is the highest price recorded since before the 2008 financial crisis, and Brent was above $61 a barrel in 2021.

Russia’s proposal to halt oil exports to the West before further sanctions have been put in place has also boosted oil prices.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said the price could soar to $300 a barrel. West.

Most of the UK’s oil comes from the North Sea (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Where does the UK get its oil?

Although 30% of EU member oil’s oil is produced in Russia, the UK is much less dependent on it.

The UK produces about 1 million barrels per day in the North Sea, with the rest imported from Norway.

Another major importer is the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes the United States and Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

5-8% of the oil the UK imports comes from Russia.

However, this does not mean that Russia is isolated from the ban on Russian oil imports.

The UK has to pay more for oil in global markets, which means gasoline pump prices could soar dramatically over the next 6-7 weeks.

Pump prices have already hit an all-time high since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

The government says it is trying to protect consumers from the worst rise by continuing a 12-year oil tax freeze.

He also said the UK’s oil reserves are well above the 90-day supply recommended by the International Energy Agency (IEA), so they can withstand supply disruptions.

According to a report in The Times, Boris Johnson will be announcing a new North Sea fossil fuel exploration license for the first time since 2019 to increase the UK’s fuel and energy self-sufficiency.

But Greenpeace insisted it would take 28 years for the new site to start production, urging them to prioritize renewable energy instead.

