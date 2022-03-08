UK foreign minister urges Russia to delay sanctions





Britain’s foreign minister admitted on Monday that Britain was “slower” than the EU and the US in imposing sanctions on Russian oligarchs linked to President Vladimir Putin.

The UK’s exit from the EU has been welcomed as an opportunity for London to set its own rules, but so far there have been fewer sanctions against Kremlin-linked oligarchs than Brussels or Washington.

Liz Truss suggested that the translation of the EU Sanctions Act into the UK Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2018 was seized by colleagues as a way to introduce higher evidence thresholds for imposing sanctions on individuals and legal entities.

“The various amendments introduced to lords have made it more difficult, cumbersome and slow to obtain consent to sanctions,” Truss told the House Foreign Affairs and Selection Committee.

The foreign secretary has accused crossbench colleagues Sir David Pannick and Sir Igor Judge of making it more difficult to impose sanctions in the UK. An impact test on human rights law has been introduced, she said, and an ‘adequacy test’ has been added which includes a requirement to consider the significant impact of sanctions.

“The Senate had lawyers and colleagues pushing more complex amendments that set very high standards for lawyers,” Truss told the committee.

She added that the sanctions bill was passed in Congress last year without limiting damage, “essentially making the government more risk averse.”

When asked if the EU has so far been “more agile” about sanctions than the UK, Truss said, “I want to say that the EU, Canadian and US bills are less burdensome than ours.”

The House of Representatives expedited the long-awaited economic crime bill on Monday, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would make it “faster and easier” for the government to target individuals associated with Putin. The bill will now go to the Lord.

Truss said if Parliament passes the bill by March 14, Britain could impose sanctions on “hundreds of individuals” by the next day. The bill discussed in the House of Representatives on Monday would put an upper limit on potential harm and remove adequacy tests, making sanctions easier to impose, she said.

Some lawmakers pressured the ministers to go further. Former Conservative cabinet ministers David Davis and Andrew Mitchell proposed on Monday an amendment to the bill that would allow the government to freeze assets under investigation until a decision is made on whether or not they should be subject to sanctions. However, all amendments to the bill were rejected.

“We shouldn’t be joking. This is not an economic crime bill. It is an economic warfare bill, a war that liberal democracies cannot afford to lose,” Davis told Commons.

The measure includes new public title registrations that allow the identities of approximately 95,000 foreign-owned property owners to be disclosed for six months.

Ministers argued that “law-abiding citizens” could be caught in the crackdown, as the opposition Labor Party rejected a request to shorten the period to 28 days.

Interior Secretary Yvette Cooper said it would help Labor quickly pass the bill through the House, but added that many measures must be put into effect years ago.

