UK seeks to phase out Russian oil and gas imports by 2023 | Ukraine





Britain and the US decided to ban Russia’s oil on Tuesday after the largest financial crackdown on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago.

Boris Johnson said suspending Russian oil imports by the end of 2022, in a measure that would take a toll on the Kremlin vaults and potentially further increase gasoline and feed inflation in the West, would be another economic blow to the Putin regime.

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a joint ban on Russian oil and gas imports, and the EU announced plans to phase out only gas imports.

Today I announced that the United States is targeting the main artery of the Russian economy. President Biden said in a speech at the White House.

Banned all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted in US ports, and the Americans will deliver another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.

The sanctions are expected to take a toll on the Russian economy, experts from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit say the UK oil ban alone could cost Moscow more than $5 billion this year.

The EU supplies about 40% of its gas from Russia and 27% of its oil, while the US gets no gas from Russia and gets 7% of its oil. In the UK, 4% of gas and 8% of oil comes from Russia.

Analysts said this week they expected the crackdown to raise fuel prices as gasoline prices in the UK have already reached record levels of 155p per liter, 24% higher than a year ago. Conservative lawmakers are calling for a fuel tax cut in a statement this spring as a result.

Johnson said consumers will be protected and the government will make the transition to a new oil supplier smooth. That means motorists won’t have to queue for a pump in a repeat of the fall panic for fuel.

The Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) said the UK imports 13% of its diesel from Russia and no gasoline at all.

Johnson said: We can do it in a way that doesn’t disrupt supply. This will ensure that alternative supplies are supplied in an orderly manner and timetable that does not affect UK business and does not affect UK manufacturing, road transport or other parts of us. But the Vladimir Putin regime will be punished.

But Susannah Streeter, chief investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the only way to boost energy prices is while supply is constrained and demand rockets for supply elsewhere in the world.

She added: There is no magic wand wielded to accelerate the transition to renewables, and although the EU has promised to accelerate the process of pulling its member states apart from Russia, it will be a very difficult and costly transition.

Credit Suisse analysts have warned that if oil hits $160 a barrel, it could push inflation to 9.5% by October and plunge the UK into recession.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be under pressure to take new measures to protect consumers from cost-of-living pressures as rising oil prices affect the economy as a whole.

Announcing the plan, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it would form an oil task force to help businesses. He said the UK is an important oil producer and reliable partners such as the US, the Netherlands and the Gulf are alternative suppliers. Kwarteng also said he was exploring options for an outright ban on Russian gas.

The government says Russian oil supply will quickly be replaced by other suppliers as Russian products are already being turned off the market. Currently, nearly 70% of Russian oil is struggling to find buyers.

The labor community supported the move. “Banning Russian oil imports is the right decision,” said Ed Miliband, Shadow Business’s secretary. We must do everything possible to isolate the Putin regime.

BEIS will soon be announcing an updated energy delivery strategy, including a new North Sea license to maximize extraction and accelerate investment in renewable energy.

But ministers are still very skeptical of the fracking some Conservatives hope to do as the UK struggles for energy independence.

Brexit Opportunity Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg expressed support for the policy change on Tuesday.

He said the shale gas is very clean, seemingly dismissing concerns about vibrations from drilling. “Some earthquake effects are something that can only be measured with sophisticated equipment. Others are like a bus passing your house, assuming there is a pavement between you and the house. And, like I said, it’s not the San Francisco earthquake.

A BEIS source said they will not resume fracturing operations until there is strong scientific evidence to predict and manage the earthquakes associated with fracturing. Some lawmakers in favor of fracking said that if the government wanted to show that fracking was still being discussed, it could publish a new study of its effects.

The prime minister’s announcement of Russia’s oil ban came relatively abrupt, given his remarks Monday that the West will have to take a phased approach to reducing Moscow’s dependence on oil and gas.

European countries, especially Germany, which rely much more on Russian gas, are reluctant to move quickly toward phase-out.

