Ukrainian aid truck stuck in UK after paperwork delays after Brexit

Charity workers who want to send relief to war-torn people in Ukraine say their donations have been blocked from spending days in the port of Dover due to complicated checks since Brexit.

Agnieszka Lokaj, who runs the Lewisham Polish Center in South London, said on Monday that up to five tonnes of donations remain in London, where her organization is struggling to cross the European Union and UK borders due to confusion over paperwork.

Three trucks carrying donations from the Lewisham Polish Center were stuck in Dover for two days last week, initially sent by border officials to drivers. Lokaj said he is confused about the fact that the exports are donations and not for resale, and officials are asking for additional documents, despite the fact that they are for humanitarian and not commercial purposes.

“The donations to us are growing, but we are not exporting,” she told PoliticsHome.

“I don’t want to send drivers to the border. They’ll be locked up there for days. Spending so much time and money dealing with the bureaucracy doesn’t make sense.”

As a result of leaving the EU, goods to and from the block now face a series of checks that did not occur before Brexit. Unlike Brussels, which introduced the check immediately after Brexit in January 2021, the UK government has delayed its implementation until this year.

The Lewisham Poland Center and other charities are trying to send donations to Ukraine and neighboring Poles, where more than a million Ukrainians have escaped since Vladimir Putin launched a devastating attack on the country. Items donated to Lokaj’s group include crutches and toiletries, towels, buggies, and medical supplies such as cosmetics and dry food.

The Treasury Department has provided Lokaj with a phone number to contact, but officials say they have so far failed to provide the information she needs to receive cross-border donations. The center and other charities are urging governments to work with EU allies to build a humanitarian pathway to facilitate the export of aid to the region.

A spokesperson for the HMRC understands the desire of the British to help people in Ukraine, but the government’s advice is that the best way to do so is to donate money to the Disaster Emergency Committee or other trusted charities.

A person seeking advice on sending relief goods to this area said, “If you contact the Export Support Service (ESS), which is available free of charge, or the ESS helpline on 0300 303 8955, individuals, businesses, and charities can use it.”

“Britain has pledged a humanitarian package of £120 million to Ukraine to help aid agencies respond to the deteriorating situation,” the spokesperson said. said

“Our humanitarian aid has increased the UK’s overall aid to Ukraine to £220 million during the current crisis after the £100m economic package was announced earlier this month.”

