Simplified entry requirements for arrivals from Greece or the UK





British travelers seeking entry to the Republic of Greece will no longer be subject to passenger locating form (PLF) requirements ahead of the Easter holiday, Greek authorities have announced.

Greek authorities have confirmed that all Britons who have been vaccinated against the virus are required to present a valid vaccination certificate, but are not obligated to fill out a pre-travel form when planning to arrive in Greece.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, the new changes will take effect from March 15th.

However, authorities in the Republic of Greece have confirmed that passengers who have not been vaccinated or have been partially vaccinated against the virus must present proof of recovery within 72 hours or a negative result of a coronavirus PCR test. A negative result of a COVID-19 antigen test within 24 hours.

Greek authorities have emphasized that travelers must complete the entire course at least two weeks prior to travel to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

Passengers who completed the vaccination procedure 9 months prior must receive a booster jab to qualify.

The Greek authorities’ decision to repeal the PLF requirement comes as part of an effort to facilitate the travel process and help industry, particularly the travel and tourism sector, recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus and its new strains.

The new decision was confirmed in a statement issued by Greek Tourism Minister Vasilis Kikilias.

“On the recommendation of the Expert Committee of the Ministry of Health, the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which is filled out by visitors from all countries for entry into Greece, will be abolished from 15 March 2022. The abolition of the PLF is simplified. Regarding this, the Minister pointed out that “it is to move the traveler’s entry procedure to the management of vaccination certificates.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), so far, there have been 2,472,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greece and 26,036 deaths during the same period.

Also, according to figures provided by the WHO, over 100,816 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the Republic of Greece in the last 7 days, with a total of 433 deaths during the same period.

However, despite the current epidemiological situation, Greek authorities have decided to follow the examples of other European countries and lift most of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

