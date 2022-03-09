



The crisis unfolding in Ukraine is moving fast and is spotlighting the British government’s foreign policy. On Friday, Liz Truss attended the EU foreign ministers’ meeting for the first time since Brexit. Its presence alongside the Secretary of State is evidence of the remarkably unity of the West’s response.

This unity is reflected in Korea as well. The two main parties are (mostly) on the same page. As for public opinion, on February 20, just before the Russian invasion, with Redfield and Wilton Strategies we target the people of Britain and Russia. This allows us to understand how Britain’s position outside the EU has shaped its attitude towards diplomacy, and how its low attitude towards Russia was reached already three days before the invasion.

Our tracker asks the public how favorably or unfavorably they view coverage of 35 countries (and the EU). The data has a lot to unravel. overall positive perception of CANZUK countries (Australia, Canada and New Zealand); The two member states, France and Hungary, were less favorable than the EU as a whole. And the ambivalence towards Ukraine (which will definitely change when we do the next survey, as around 47% say they are neither friendly nor unfriendly).

But most surprising, even before Putin’s invasion, public sentiment toward Russia in Britain was less favorable than in any other country we asked.

In part, this may have been driven by the drumming of the Russian aggression leading the invasion (the net favorability figure for Russia was -42 when we asked in November). But it may also have to do with more deeply entrenched attitudes. When comparing generations, the age division is clear. While 77% of the population aged 65 and over said they had a negative view of Russia, only 45% of those aged 18-24 years.

If the confrontation between Russia and the West feels like a new reality to some of us, the current crisis may seem all too familiar to others with Cold War memories and who are already likely to view Russia with skepticism.

Of course, this doesn’t give any clues as to what Britain’s strategy should be to deal with the threat posed by Russia. The consolidated review, released this time last year, included only one mention of British-EU security cooperation, which prioritizes bilateral relations with member states and more clearly strengthens Anglo-U.S. relations. Clearly, it was a document more warmly received in Washington than in Brussels.

This appears to be roughly in line with public priorities. When asked whether it is more important for Russia to form an alliance with the US or the European Union (EU), the British public is divided. Forty percent thought relations with the United States were more important, and 37 percent said the European Union (EU). Currently, this is the wrong choice.

As rifts in the Western response begin to appear, Britain’s position for independence outside the EU but closely linked to the EU is initially blushed with the public as well.

However, looking at the findings of this study, there is a clear difference between Labor voters who are more likely to say EU relations are more important, and Conservative voters the opposite. Clearly, within UK politics there is a difference of opinion as to where the UK’s key partnerships lie. An equal number of those who chose to leave was 50% who preferred US relations and 51% said the EU was more important.

Given the EU’s relatively aggressive response, especially Germany’s altered defense posture and Macron’s role as a key intermediary, it’s worth waiting to see if this split, partly an artifact of the Brexit vote, continues into war. there will be unfolding and the UK-EU relationship potentially takes it to a new level (think foreign ministers at last week’s EU meeting).

To date, parties in the West and in Britain have maintained impressive unity in the face of the Ukraine crisis. The fact that Russia is an aggressor and a threat seems to have been engulfed in public opinion as if it were a central argument in the recent review of integration. There is still plenty of evidence as to how the UK should respond, and more specifically with whom to Brexit.

The UK’s position in the world today is not far from what the voters want it to be. Clearly, the lack of a formal network of cooperation with the EU reflects what Conservative voters see as the UK’s key strategic relationship.

What is interesting to track is that if differences in the West’s approach to Russia emerge, especially if the EU behaves more effectively than initially expected, the public’s mood will shift towards cooperation with European countries, especially the EU itself. If so, this could mean a real break from the Brexit era.

By Anand Menon, Paula Surridge, and Alan Wager

Here you can find and explore data from the UK’s February 2022 Changing Europe/Redfield and Wilton Strategies Brexit trackers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukandeu.ac.uk/what-the-public-thinks-about-russia-and-the-uks-allies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos