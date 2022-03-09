EU court rules UK has to pay billions of euros after import fraud | European Union News





The EU Court of Justice says the UK should compensate the EU for not cracking down on import fraud between 2011 and 2017.

The EU’s highest court has ruled against the UK, upholding the European Commission’s argument that former EU member states have to pay billions of euros that they failed to collect due to import fraud.

The ruling on Tuesday came after the European Commission complained that importers into the UK had evaded many tariffs through false invoices and artificially low value declarations on Chinese textiles and footwear.

The European Commission estimates that from 2011 to 2017, the EU budget lost 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion), with an additional potential loss in VAT. All EU member states are responsible for those financial consequences.

The Commission argued that, despite warnings from the UK and the EU fraud agency OLAF on the risk of fraud, the UK failed to put in place the necessary controls to prevent undervalued goods from entering the EU single market.

The Commission argued that while other EU countries were heeding the warning, the UK did not, and thus suffered exceptionally high losses by attracting more undervalued trade.

amount to be paid

The European Union Court of Justice said on Tuesday that the UK had failed to meet its tariff obligations because it failed to take necessary steps to combat fraud.

They also failed to provide the Commission with the information it needed to calculate the amount owed.

The court says the commission must recalculate the EU budget loss.

Those calculations were reliable for part of that period, but did not establish the full amount for the required legal standard.

There was no immediate comment from the British government.

