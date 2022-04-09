US jury acquits two in governor kidnapping case, hangs two others | Crime News





Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government attitudes and anger over restrictions imposed by governors.

A federal jury in the United States acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, but deadlocked on the same charges against two other men.

In federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the 12-member panel on Friday found Adam Fox and Daniel Harris not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy charges. The jury was unable to agree on a verdict for Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft Jr.

Harris was also found not guilty of knowingly conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against persons or property, in connection with allegations of conspiring to use explosives to blow up a bridge after removing the governor.

The jury was unable to return a verdict against Fox and Croft on the same charge, resulting in a mistrial. Caserta did not face the weapons charge.

Left to right, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris, Adam Fox and Brandon Caserta [Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP]

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker acknowledged the struggle of deliberations. Decisions of conviction or acquittal must be taken unanimously. I know it’s hard. We all know it’s tough, Jonker told the jury.

It is important to achieve unanimity if you can. If you just can’t see it, then that’s what we ultimately need to hear as the final answer, Jonker said.

The men were charged in a conspiracy that prosecutors say was inspired by their fierce opposition to pandemic-related restrictions imposed by Whitmers’ office.

The case is one of the most high-profile lawsuits against alleged members of right-wing organizations to emerge in the years since former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

It also highlights the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and government efforts to control it have become a corner issue in American politics.

The prosecution, which said the men belonged to self-proclaimed militias, accused them of planning to break into Whitmer’s holiday home, remove her and bring her to trial for treason.

The kidnapping, the defendants hoped, would force an end to Whitmer’s pandemic terms, while pushing the heavily polarized country ahead of the 2020 election into a second US Civil War, prosecutors said.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely speaks publicly about the alleged plot against her [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]

The defense argued that the government used FBI informants and undercover agents to encourage online discussions, hoping to frame the defendants in alleged crimes because of their political views, they said.

The acquittals come despite key testimony from Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, two others charged with the alleged conspiracy before reaching plea deals with prosecutors. Garbin is currently serving a six-year sentence, while Franks awaits sentencing.

The four on trial are among 13 men who were arrested in October 2020 and charged with state or federal crimes in the alleged kidnapping conspiracy. Seven of them face charges in state court.

The FBI said it began tracking the groups’ movements after seeing online chats that included posts about the violent overthrow of some state governments.

