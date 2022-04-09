US Open Cup 2022: Third round draw announced as 17 MLS teams join TheCup.us tournament





The U.S. Soccer Federation today held the 2022 U.S. Open Cup Lamar Hunt Third Round Draw, the largest ever live-streamed draw in the history of the tournament. The 31 winners of this week’s second round will be joined by 17 lower-ranked MLS teams in this draw for a total of 48 teams.

The teams were divided into groups of 4 or 6 depending on geography. In cases where geography was not apparent or in conflict, a coin toss was held to decide which team went into which group. MLS teams were spread as evenly as possible within the groups, ranging from one MLS team in a four-team group to three MLS teams in a six-team group. Teams were then drawn within each group, with the restriction that MLS teams could not be drawn against each other. This is the same rule as for the previous rounds where the other qualifying pools could not be drawn against each other either (D2 against D2, D3 against D3, Open Division against Open Division).

During the draw, teams were announced that either did not apply to host the game or could not meet the venue’s standards. These teams could therefore not be drawn into a game where they were the home team.

FC Motown Charlotte FC New Mexico United Northern Colorado Hailstorm Central Valley Fuego Bay Cities FC California United Strikers San Diego Loyal South Georgia Tormenta FC

For matches involving an MLS team in this round, starting this year, a $6,000 accommodation fee is charged to the host whether the MLS team is home or away. Tournament-wide accommodation costs help pay for travel reimbursements that US Soccer provides to visiting teams, up to $13,000 per game for all travel expenses (an increase of $1,000 over the previous tournament).

The third round will be played on April 19 and 20, with the draw for the Round of 32 the following day, April 22. The remaining eight MLS teams (CCL entrants and the next two top teams from each MLS conference) will enter and also be barred from playing each other in this round. 8 groups of 4 will be formed geographically, each having a team from that group of 8 MLS teams. Teams will then be drawn within these groups.

Seven of the 17 MLS teams will be on the road for this round. This is the most MLS teams on the road against lower division teams in their entry round since the 2013 tournament, when 9 out of 16 MLS teams were on the road.

More facts about these third round matches:

Real Salt Lake haven’t faced a team from Colorado since 2006, losing to the Rapids 1-0 at home. The San Jose Earthquakes have only faced TWO amateur teams in their history. The last time? On the road against the Central Coast Roadrunners (USL League Two) in 2001. The first time? On the road against the Central Coast Roadrunners (USL League Two) in their first US Open Cup match in 1997. They never hosted an amateur team until 2022. The Sacramento Republic never faced a Division 3 pro team MLS/USMNT Legend Landon Donovan will return to Los Angeles to lead his loyal San Diego team against Galaxy Orange County SC is 0-3 against MLS teams. They lost twice to Los Angeles Galaxy and once to Chivas USA Rio Grande Valley FC were ineligible for the tournament because Houston Dynamo controlled their roster. This affiliation ended during the pandemic, and now the two teams face off in the Open Cup. It was also a homecoming for RGV head coach Wilmer Cabrera. He was the head coach of the Houston Dynamo from 2016 to 2019. San Antonio is 0-2 against MLS teams (losing to Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas). They will now face the remaining MLS team from Texas (Austin FC).

The draw is as follows:

NORTHEAST Date Match (home team listed first) Time Venue 4/19 Flower City Union (NISA) vs. DC United (MLS) 7 p.m. ET Rochester Community Sports Complex; Rochester, NY 4/20 Rochester New York FC (MLSNP) vs. Motown FC (NPSL) 6 p.m. ET Monroe Community College; Rochester, NY 4/20 Hartford Athletic (USLC) vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS) 7 p.m. ET Dillon Stadium; Hartford, Conn. PIEDMONT Date Game (home team listed first) Time Location 4/20 Richmond Kickers (USLL1) vs. North Carolina Fusion U23 (USLL2) 6:30 p.m. ET City Stadium; Richmond, Va. 4/20 Greenville Triumph SC (USLL1) vs. Charlotte Football Club (MLS) 7 p.m. ET Triumph Stadium at Legacy Early College; Greenville, SC SOUTHEAST Date Match (home team listed first) Time Venue 4/19 Birmingham Legion FC (USLC) vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC (USLL1) 7:00 p.m. CT Alabama Soccer Stadium (Univ. of Alabama); Tuscaloosa, Ala. 4/20 Atlanta United FC (MLS) vs. Chattanooga Football Club (NISA) 7:30 p.m. ET Fifth Third Bank Stadium; Kennesaw, Ga. FLORIDA Date Game (home team listed first) Time Location 4/19 Miami FC (USLC) vs Inter Miami CF (MLS) 7 p.m. ET FIU Stadium; Miami, Fla. 4/20 Orlando City (MLS) vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USLC) 7 p.m. ET Osceola County Stadium; Kissimmee, Fla. CENTRAL Date Game (home team listed first) Time Venue 4/19 FC Cincinnati (MLS) vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC) 7 p.m. ET TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio 4/19 Detroit City FC (USLC) vs. Columbus Crew SC (MLS) 7:30 p.m. ET Keyworth Stadium; Hamtramck, Michigan NORTH Date Game (home team listed first) Time Location 4/19 Chicago Fire FC (MLS) vs. Union Omaha (USLL1) 7 p.m. CT Soldier Field; Chicago, Illinois 4/20 Forward Madison FC (USLL1) vs. Minnesota United FC (MLS) 6 p.m. CT Breese Stevens Field; Madison, Wisconsin 4/20 Louisville City FC (USLC) vs. St. Louis CITY 2 (MLSNP) 7:30 p.m. ET Lynn Family Stadium; Louisville, Kentucky. TEXAS Date Game (home team ranked first) Time Venue 4/19 FC Dallas (MLS) vs FC Tulsa (USLC) 7:30 p.m. CT Toyota Stadium; Frisco, Texas 4/19 Houston Dynamo FC (MLS) vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (USLC) 7:30 p.m. CT PNC Stadium; Houston, Texas 4/20 San Antonio FC (USLC) vs. Austin FC (MLS) 7:30 p.m. CT Toyota Field; San Antonio, Texas MOUNTAIN Date Match (home team first) Time Venue 4/20 Real Salt Lake (MLS) vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (USLL1) 7:30 p.m. MT Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah 4/20 Phoenix Rising FC (USLC) vs. New Mexico United (USLC) 7:30 p.m. MST Phoenix Rising Stadium at Wild Horse Pass; Chandler, Arizona NORTHERN CALIFORNIA Date Game (home team ranked first) Time Location 4/19 San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs Bay Cities FC (NISA) 7:30 p.m. PT PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif. 4/20 Sacramento Republic FC (USLC) vs. Central Valley Fuego FC (USLL1) 7:30 p.m. PT Heart Health Park; Sacramento, CA CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN Date Game (home team listed first) Time Location 4/19 Tucson FC (USLL1) vs. California United Strikers FC (NISA) 7:30 p.m. MST Kino North Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. 4/19 LA Galaxy (MLS) vs. San Diego Loyal SC (USLC) 7:30 p.m. PT Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, Calif. 4/20 Los Angeles Football Club (MLS) vs. Orange County SC (USLC) 7:30 p.m. PT Banc of California Stadium; Los Angeles, California.

