1 in 13 people still have Covid in the UK, these are the 10 hardest-hit areas in the Northeast.





According to the National Statistical Office, 1 in 13 people were infected with Covid-19 last week, and while fewer tests are being performed in the northeast, the latest data shows that hundreds of people still test positive every day.

The free Covid-19 test ended on March 31st, and government data showing 7-day COVID-19 rates now includes two full days when mass testing was not available. However, the incidence is still high nonetheless, and ONS data add evidence that the virus is still widespread.

The lack of free testing is likely starting to affect government figures, and the government added a warning to the data to reflect the change will affect almost every metric on the country’s coronavirus dashboard, but for now the figures are still low. appear high. The level of infection in the northeastern region. And places like Newbiggin in Northumberland and Belmont & Carrville in County Durham are still being hit hard.

Read More: ‘Really terrifying’: Northeast NHS leader concerned over local government lack of ‘urgency’ over delayed hospital discharge

According to ONS figures, the number of people infected with COVID-19 seems to have stabilized from April 2 to April 2, and it is estimated that about 1 in 13 people were infected even a week ago, but the agency said, “After March 30, There is greater uncertainty in the estimate.”

On April 1, 2,128 Covid-19 test results were reported in Newcastle, and on April 2, 1,873 test results were reported. This is a marked reduction in testing. On March 25, 3,040 were reported. However, the impact of the reduction in testing is not yet clear, as the 7-day case rate currently includes 5 days of free testing.

As of April 2, Durham County had reported 3,872 new cases in one week. This means that there was an incidence of 696.2 cases per 100,000 people. And Gateshead’s data shows a rate of 758.6 after 1,532 new cases.

More related articles See more related articles

In Newcastle, the incidence again fell sharply to 649.2. Over 7 days, 1,992 positive cases were reported. This means that the incident rate is down 14.4% from a week ago. And in Northumberland, it was down 14.7% to 824.5. After 2,669 reported cases in one week. Similarly, North Tyneside, which had more than 1,000 cases in the last few days of March, is now down 11% per week. The weekly rate is now 913.5 with 1,908 new cases across the borough.

South Tyneside’s official Covid rate is the lowest in the region. Currently at 637.8, down 14%. In the week through April 2nd, 964 positive cases were reported. Further south in Sunderland, the 7-day infection rate dropped to 750.1. This equates to 2,084 cases in one week. This is a decrease of 7.8% from a week ago.

Although the virus is still widespread across the Northeast, the apparent decline in COVID-19 prevalence comes amid concerns about the impact testing and Covid-19 surveillance will have on public health and knowledge about the spread of Covid. The ZOE Covid-19 study predicts that more than 4.5 million people in the UK currently have symptoms of Covid-19.

That means over 19,000 active cases in Newcastle. Although much higher than official government data, it is similar to the number suggested by ONS’s 1/13 figure. ZOE studies rely on extrapolating data from thousands of users reporting health. on the app.

The 10 regions with the highest rates of Covid-19 in the Northeast:

Newbiggin – 1,422 and 86 new cases per 100,000

Tynemouth Priory – 1,290.4 and 81 new cases per 100,000 people

Belmont & Carrville – 1.251.7 and 93 new cases per 100,000 people

Longhougton & Alnmouth – 1,233.7 and 83 new cases per 100,000

Monk Seton – 1,219.2 and 101 new cases per 100,000 people

Kingston Park & ​​Dinnington – 1,171.5 and 162 new cases per 100,000

Tynemouth West – 1,167.8 and 68 new cases per 100,000 people

Ashington West – 1,151.4 and 85 new cases per 100,000 people

Holystone & Benton – 1,148.4 and 108 new cases per 100,000

Killingworth West & Camperdown – 1,142.9 and 76 new cases per 100,000 people

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/health/covid-rates-millions-ons-zoe-23636683 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos