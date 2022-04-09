US to send officials to Solomon Islands amid tensions over security pact with China





The top Asian White House official is preparing to travel to the Solomon Islands in a rare high-level visit that underscores concern in Washington over the Pacific nation’s security pact with China.

Kurt Campbell will fly to the Solomon Islands this month, according to four people familiar with the plan. He is expected to travel with Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department’s top official for Asia. Their visit comes as the tiny Pacific nation emerges as a strategic battleground between the United States and China.

The United States has grown increasingly concerned about the Solomon Islands since it switched diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing in 2019. Those concerns intensified after a leaked draft security pact that would give the China one foot in a part of the Pacific closer to Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii than to Beijing.

The draft agreement – which has yet to be signed – paves the way for China to deploy troops and police to the islands. It also says Chinese security personnel would guard all of the country’s ships that dock in the Solomon Islands.

“It’s a fairly broad agreement that appears to leave the door wide open for future deployment of the People’s Republic of China security and military forces to the Solomon Islands,” a senior State Department official said.

“We are concerned about what this could mean for the security interests of our friends across the Pacific Islands.

“We would be concerned that PRC security – or perhaps even military forces – should be brought into the region in a non-transparent, non-cooperative and non-collaborative manner. . . It is very likely to increase the tension.

Manasseh Sogavare, the prime minister of the Solomon Islands, denied the pact would allow China to build a base. But underscoring the concern of the United States and its allies, Andrew Shearer, head of Australia’s national intelligence office, and Paul Symon, head of its overseas spy service, visited Honiara, the capital city.

During the Second World War, the Solomon Islands was the scene of the “Battle of Guadalcanal” which took place between 1942 and 1943 and was instrumental in helping to change the direction of the war against Japan, which wanted to build a base air on the main island. In January, Campbell told CSIS, a think tank, that the Pacific was the most likely area for a “strategic surprise,” such as a Chinese base.

Charles Edel, an Australian CSIS expert, said the pact was concerning because China used to deny it would do things – like vow not to militarize islands in the South China Sea – before proceeding. .

“Chinese basics. . . would help create spheres of influence that shape the politics of the region, threaten our allies and, in a conflict, have the potential to delay and degrade the flow of US forces into the region,” Edel said. “When the Chinese military projects its power further out into the Pacific, it gives it more ability to surveil, track and target US forces.”

Campbell in January also warned that the United States and its allies had “very little time. . . to step up our game at all levels. His visit is aimed at renewing the commitment and comes as the United States plans to open an embassy in the country for the first time since 1993.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F Kennedy, who was appointed US ambassador to Australia, said this week that it was important for Washington to be “more visible” in the region.

One person said Campbell was creating an initiative called “Pacific Partners” to help Pacific island nations counter China’s coercive activities.

Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher said the pact was a “big deal” that underscored how Washington had not given enough attention to the islands of Papua New Guinea in Vanuatu. He said the United States needed to build more creative partnerships in the region, especially to prepare for the possibility of a conflict with China over Taiwan.

“Some might think the Solomons are small, but . . . it’s a big indicator that we’ve neglected this region for too long.

Catherine Ebert-Gray, who handled relations with the Solomon Islands as U.S. ambassador to Papua New Guinea until the end of 2019, said locals argued they asked for years in the United States to engage more, but Washington was juggling many priorities and Australia was doing a good job of managing the relationship with Honiara. But she said U.S. attention had started to return in recent years, even before she transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

Recommended

“When I started my role as ambassador to the region, there was no interest in Washington in opening a new embassy, ​​but we continued to advocate the case and as the influence of China was still growing…there was a rapid reversal,” said Ebert-Gray, now director of education at the University of Colorado.

She also highlighted the Peace Corps’ decision to launch a program in the Solomons after two decades. In February, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, visited Fiji, where the United States also vies for influence with China, and promised more regional help on climate change and Covid-19 for the region. .

The State Department official said the United States donated more than 52,000 doses of Covid vaccines to the Solomons this week, following a donation of 100,000 doses late last year. He said the United States was also helping to dispose of unexploded weapons from World War II, while the US Coast Guard was cracking down on illegal fishing.

Ami Bera, Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, said the United States must ensure that China cannot use security pacts in the region in the same way as China. employed “salami-slicing” tactics in the South China Sea to gradually militarize a number. reefs and islands.

“Give them a thumbs up, they’ll take a walk. Give them a foot, they’ll take a meter. . . You have to stop them at the first inch,” said Bera, who co-introduced the Blue Pacific Act to increase funding for diplomacy and development to counter China. “It is much easier to prevent a war than to wage a direct confrontation.”

Follow Demetri Sevastopulo on Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b5030714-adf4-4b05-af90-5f66137dacee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos