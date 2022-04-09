UK fails to deliver on post-Brexit regional funding commitments





The long-awaited plan of the Boris Johnson government to replace the EU development fund after Brexit will cost the UK £80m a year than it would have been if it were a member of the EU, Whitehall insiders warn.

The UK’s shortfall in the UK’s Alternative Prosperity Fund (SPF) is despite Boris Johnson’s 2019 election manifesto promising that all UK post-Brexit replacement funds will be “at least equal to the size of EU funding in each country” occurs. British.

When the UK was a member of the EU, Brussels delivered back £1.5 billion annually to the country and region in a structured fund designed to reduce inequality and make up-front investments in businesses, technology, innovation and infrastructure.

In October the UK government announced that the replacement SPF would receive £400m this year and increase to £700m in 2023-24 and match the EU level of £1.5bn in 2024-25, the last year of the current spending review.

The government has argued that it will “increase” to match its EU counterpart by 2024-25, as the UK will receive the final allocation of EU funds by 2023-24.

But local politicians, including Wales, Cornwall and Northern Ireland, rejected the government’s insistence that the old EU currency be counted.

Boris Johnson during a general election campaign in Middlesbrough, November 2019. © Frank Augstein/Reuters

Exact details of the SPF will be released on Wednesday, but according to the document the Financial Times says, England, excluding Cornwall, will receive £78 million less even in 2024-25, when UK plans must match previous EU plans. , substantially better than the EU system.

In the last EU fiscal agreement, the UK would receive an average of £996mn in 2024-25 prices, but only £918mn in the UK plan. According to the documents, funds from a centralized adult repair fund called Multiply will be used to “reduce losses to the UK”.

To match what it has received from the EU by 2024-25, England will need to receive a price of £3 billion from the UK government in 2024-25. Instead, you will now receive only £1.56 billion, almost 50% less than what you promised in three years of the spending review.

Henri Murison, head of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership regional lobby group, said it was “a bitter irony” that the northern regions like Teesside and Cumbria, which had voted for Brexit a lot but were hit hard by northern regions like Teesside and Cumbria, which were significant beneficiaries of EU funding, were “bitter irony”. of reduced allocation.

“This is not what we promised,” he said, warning that the cuts would undermine the government’s “leveling” agenda. “This will be a difficult decision to defend the Red Wall MP. They will wonder why leveling up isn’t a more important priority for the prime minister.”

Only Cornwall was guaranteed matching funding under the SPF, but here too, local government officials have warned that if the government fails to make a smooth transition between EU and UK plans, it will cause losses to the region.

Despite funding guarantees from the Ministry of Finance, the Welsh government warned in February that it will face a budget loss of £1 billion by 2024. A Welsh government insider said Cardiff “continued to press” on British ministers on the matter.

Northern Ireland’s ministers have also challenged the UK government’s claim that the SPF will ultimately match EU funding levels.

The Leveling Up, Housing and Communities department said the SPF would be “in line with the EU rescue fund”, adding that it would be managed in a more flexible way than the EU plan.

“Our UKSPF will give local residents control over how UK money is used, eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and allowing communities to invest in priorities that matter to them,” the spokesperson said.

Further reporting by Jude Webber in Dublin

