



70 best places to live across the UK including Ilkley, Crystal Palace, Llandeilo, Ballycastle and Isle of Bute

West Yorkshire’s Ilkley took the top spot in the newspaper’s 10 Best Places to Live Guide on its list of 70 of the UK’s best places to live.

So, why did Ilkley make the top spot, where did it go, and how was the list organized?

This is what you need to know.

Why is Ilkley voted the best place to live in the UK?

West Yorkshire’s Ilkley was ranked number one in the Sunday Times 2022 Best Places to Live due to its top schools, interesting shops, picturesque scenery and convenient rail links.

The judges were impressed with the city sports club and the opportunities it offers to young people.

They also praised the vibrant community spirit, noted that volunteering is a big part of life there, and said the town’s beautiful cinemas and thriving markets were all started by the locals.

Guide editor Tim Palmer said Ilkley has everything you need, including first-class schools, a bustling downtown and breathtaking views.

What other locations are included in the list?

Another part of West Yorkshire, the town of Slaithwaite has been voted the best place to live in North and North East England as part of our guide.

The guide ranked Crystal Palace as the best place to live in London, while Randallo in Carmattenser took first place in Wales.

Meanwhile, Co Antrim’s Ballycastle won an award in Northern Ireland and Argyll’s Bute Island took the coveted number one spot in Scotland.

What is the full list of winners?

Here are 70 of the Sunday Times’ best places to live.

Except for the highlighted regional winners, the other locations are not ranked and are listed in alphabetical order.

What’s missing from the list?

Soaring house prices have resulted in many locations featured in previous guides left on this year’s list.

Edinburgh was not on the list due to an overheated housing market, partly because of excessive short-term vacation permits, judges said.

Previous overall winners York and Cambridge also had no seats. Judges said that house prices in this area are now so high that other areas offer better value.

The judge also decided not to include Cornwall because of problems encountered in the county housing market by income earners buying second homes.

Who are the judges?

The jury is made up of three members of the Sunday Times editorial team, as well as contributors and writers with local expertise.

The judges for the Sunday Times editorial team are Helen Davies, editors of The Times and Best Places to Live, home section of The Times and The Sunday Times, and Tim Palmer and Jayne Dowle, editors of the Best Places to live, judges and writers.

