Gennady Golovkin Fight UK Time: Start Time and Ring Walk for Ryota Murata Fight





Gennady Golovkin returns to the ring against Ryota Murata, knowing the win could spark a third fight with bitter rival Canelo Alvarez.

Gennady Golovkin is Ryota Murata (

Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gennady Golovkin returns to the ring at the age of 40 tonight and he will still try to show his strength.

The Kazakh legend will face fellow world middleweight champion Ryota Murata in a match originally scheduled for December last year. The coronavirus pandemic has paid off by that date, but competitors will finally touch the gloves today and incorporate two of the four belts.

Assuming Mexico faces Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight clash next month, Golovkin has an extra incentive as he knows the win will result in a three-legged fight against bitter rivals Canelo Alvarez. Golovkin and Alvarez are set to clash over a long-running beef in September.

But first, Golovkin must overcome Murata and here’s everything you need to know about this world title fight…

What time do you fight?

The players will walk into the ring this afternoon at 1:10 PM England. As the fight takes place in Japan, fighting fans in Britain will get a rare treat of lunchtime fights. The bout will be held during prime time in Japan, when American fans lose change as matches happen early.

How to watch on TV and live streaming

Matches will be streamed on DAZN in the UK and the show will begin at 10:10am. You need to sign up for DAZN to watch the match, you can sign up for a fee of 7.99 by clicking this link. Battles can be streamed from computers, tablets, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

Who is on the undercard?

Shuichiro Yoshino vs Masayuki Ito

Junto Nakatani vs Ryota Yamauchi

Kazuki Anaguchi vs Ryuji Yamamoto

Hiroka Amaki vs Taiga Kato

multiplication

Gennady Golovkin 2/9

25/1 draw

Ryota Murata 9/2

price corner

Gennady Golovkin

There are pros and cons that come with age. I see all changes as positive. The smarter I get, the more experiences I get, and my age gives me an extra edge.

Time flies and the older you get, the faster it goes. I continue to stick to the traditional training method and see results when I get into the ring.

I’m not going to point out any specific goals I’m still trying to achieve. During my career, I accomplished a lot and learned a lot. I feel very comfortable in my current position.

I’ve been boxing almost all my life. I feel at my best and will keep seeing me in the ring if there is demand, if there are interesting offers.

