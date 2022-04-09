Kinder chocolate recall hits US as Belgian authorities close factory linked to outbreak





Ferrero USA has recalled two Kinder brand chocolate products in the United States. Nearly 150 children in Europe and the UK have been infected with Salmonella which was found in the production plant

The Kinder Happy Moments chocolate assortment was distributed at BJs Wholesale Club stores and Costco outlets in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada; and the Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket were sold in 14 Big Y supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts with expiration dates of July 2022.

These and other Kinder products were manufactured in Arlon, Belgium, and shipped to over 60 countries. Ferrero revealed a genetic match between nearly 150 cases of Salmonella in Europe and this factory in Belgium. The majority of sufferers are children.

Salmonella detected in DecemberAn internal company analysis detected Salmonella at the factory in mid-December. After investigation, the origin of the contamination was identified as being a filter at the outlet of two tanks of raw materials. These materials and finished products were blocked and not released, according to the company.

The filter has been removed and controls on semi-finished and finished products have been tightened. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the contaminated product once again came to market.

Eight countries have reported 119 confirmed and 28 probable monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to chocolate products.

The United Kingdom is the most affected country with 65 patients. There are 25 confirmed cases in France, 15 in Ireland, six in Germany, four in Sweden, two in the Netherlands and one in Luxembourg and one in Norway. Belgium is investigating 26 probable cases and Germany has two.

The factory has been ordered to stop its activities All Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Mini Eggs and Schokobons, regardless of batch or expiry date, are affected. The Arlon factory accounts for approximately 7% of the total Kinder products produced worldwide each year.

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) said the decision to suspend operations was taken based on the findings of an investigation, which is continuing, and because the information provided by Ferrero was incomplete. .

The FASFC, also known as AFSCA and FAVV, said it would monitor the actions taken by Ferrero and only allow the site to reopen when it is clear that all food safety rules and requirements have been respected.

Ferrero acknowledged that there were internal inefficiencies,” creating delays in obtaining and sharing information in a timely manner.

This had an impact on the speed and efficiency of investigations. This is the only and right decision to be made to ensure the maximum level of food safety and eliminate the risk of additional contamination, according to a press release from the company.

We deeply regret this matter. We would like to sincerely apologize to all of our consumers and business partners and thank the food safety authorities for their valuable advice. Food safety, quality and consumer care have been at the heart of Ferrero since the company was founded. This serious event goes to the heart of what we stand for and we will take all necessary measures to preserve the full confidence of our consumers.

Global Recall Ferrero Canada has also recalled certain Kinder brand chocolates sold nationwide due to possible Salmonella contamination. There were no illnesses associated with the products.

Product distribution includes over 60 countries ranging from most of Europe to Argentina, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mexico.

This large-scale export means that the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN), operated by the United Nations FAO and WHO, is also part of the incident.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) will publish an assessment of the outbreak next week.

