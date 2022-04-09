Top Proud Boys member pleads guilty to US Capitol riot charges | US Election News 2020





Charles Donohoe agreed to testify against other members of the far-right Proud Boys group at the forefront of the 2021 Capitol Riot.

A leader of the far-right group Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the attack on the United States Capitol, a victory for prosecutors that could bolster their cases against members of the group.

Charles Donohoe, the group’s North Carolina chapter leader at the time of the Capitol attack, pleaded guilty during Friday’s court hearing in the District of Columbia.

Donohoe admitted conspiring to obstruct official process, assaulting and embarrassing police officers.

He became the second member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with other members of the group to prevent Congress from officially certifying Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory.

Under US sentencing guidelines, Donohoe faces a sentence of approximately six years in prison, with credit for time already served. He will be sentenced at a later hearing.

Donohoe has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they prepare for trial against other Proud Boys defendants. Donohoe, 34, was arrested in March 2021. He has been in custody since last year.

The Proud Boys group supported Donald Trump and continues to demonstrate against President Joe Biden [File: Emily Elconin/Reuters]

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the seat of Congress that day in a bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Donohoe and other Proud Boys were filmed leading a crowd towards the Capitol during the riot. More than three dozen people charged with the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys.

Mr. Donohoe is charged with interfering in the peaceful transfer of power of the nation, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly told a hearing in June, adding that the charges are extremely serious matters that favor detention.

An indictment unsealed last month alleged that Proud Boys president Enrique Tarrio was deeply involved in recruiting members of the group and directing their actions in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack.

Tarrios’ attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf in a hearing on Tuesday.

Matthew Greene, in New York, became the first member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiracy in December. He agreed to cooperate with authorities under a plea deal.

On the morning of January 6, members of the Proud Boys gathered at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol before President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.

About two hours later, just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who broke through barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, according to the one of the indictments. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol itself after mobs smashed windows and forced open doors, according to the indictment.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

In a separate hearing on Friday, another judge declined to postpone a trial scheduled for some members of the Oath Keepers group who joined in the capitol breach. These defendants are charged with seditious conspiracy, a rarely used law prohibiting attempts to overthrow the government.

Defense attorneys had requested the postponement, saying they needed more time to review the evidence. But US District Judge Amit Mehta cited his own scheduling conflicts and the need to take cases to court.

Lawyers have also suggested that the 11 Oath Keepers defendants be tried at the same time. Mehta said that proposal was logistically impossible in federal court for the District of Columbia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/4/8/top-proud-boys-member-pleads-guilty-to-us-capitol-riot-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

