Written Statement: UK Energy Security Strategy (8 April 2022)





Yesterday the UK government announced its UK Energy Security Strategy.

The strategy was announced during the cost of living crisis and despite repeated calls for the UK government to take action to support those who are most at risk due to high energy prices, the UK strategy is doing nothing to support its citizens. Instead, the strategy would take the risk of leaving the UK dependent on fossil fuels, and an approach to energy supply that would place a significant financial burden on future generations if there are cheaper alternative options to deploy large-scale renewable power generation. present.

At the UK level, years of regressive energy policy have exposed us to a surge in global prices. This strategy is a decade too late for households and businesses and lacks the breadth of action needed to address the cost of living crisis and climate emergency.

If the UK government has taken bold steps to insulate homes and businesses, expand and diversify renewable energy and deploy smart technologies, we will be well on the way to a safe and clean energy system. At a time when the UK needs to expand renewable energy generation, London’s Conservative-led government has cut subsidies that have been very effective in supporting new technologies and created new barriers to onshore wind at a time when generating costs are falling. And investments in new generation technologies that would have provided the required baseload capacity when traditional forms of renewable energy generation were low have failed.

The same week the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlighted the need for urgent action to reduce emission levels, there is no excuse for the UK government’s commitment to expand fossil fuel extraction. Governments honest about their commitment to net zero can’t look at options to explore new fossil fuel extraction. We will continue to oppose fossil fuel extraction in Wales, continue to oppose fracking and support a transition away from fossil fuel use as soon as possible.

Instead of continuing to rely on fossil fuels, the strategy had to set conditions for renewable and flexible expansion at the scale needed to meet net zero.

Here too, the strategy is lacking. The British government did not seize the opportunity to expand onshore wind power. With significant cost advantages compared to most other forms of energy generation, the UK government has ignored the demands of consumers to explore one of the cheapest green energy sources and instead focused on the needs of back-bench Conservative MPs. Here in Wales, we will continue to support new investments in onshore wind power, including ways to directly reduce domestic energy costs using new generation to maximize the economic and social value of the investment, in partnership with the local community.

It is also deeply disappointing that the UK government has not recognized the potential of using tidal resources to generate predictable renewable energy. An example of the deployment of tide range technology has already been made in the most recent 2017 Hendry review. However, the UK government has failed to come up with a clear strategy to support this technology, which is likely to generate a significant portion of the base load demand when wind and solar power are low.

One sector that has been agreed with the UK government is offshore wind. We have tremendous potential on the Welsh coast and we would like to see an approach that supports a new generation while respecting our marine environment. The UK Government must recognize our delegated responsibilities through our environmental licensing and permit scheme and work with us to balance the needs of climate and natural emergencies. We also see great potential for our economy and communities through our new investments. We want Wales and the ports of Welsh industry to be at the heart of the new industrial revolution, maximizing local benefits from investments in the coast. I will press the UK government to develop an offshore wind industry strategy to maximize potential opportunities for the Welsh economy and our communities from planned investments, including the opportunity to generate hydrogen along with offshore wind power.

We also want to work constructively on the economic potential of new nuclear power in Wales. Yesterday’s announcement provides some clarity on the future direction of nuclear policy and the new financing will help push the investment proposal. We hope this will provide the necessary momentum for Wylfa and Trawsfynydd’s potential projects. However, after failed attempts to attract investment in Northern Wales in the past, the UK government must rebuild trust with the community and industry. We have successfully established a partnership approach to consider Wylfa’s new investment case, and Cwmni Egino, a development company established by the Welsh Government for the development of the Trawsfynydd site, is already well-positioned for small-scale nuclear power generation. We ask the UK Government to work with us, working with local partners and existing structures to advance a nuclear energy proposal in North Wales.

This statement was made during recess in response to a major announcement from the UK government. The Minister will be happy to provide additional statements to Sendd if necessary.

