Rishi Sunak’s wife says she will now pay UK taxes on her overseas income.





Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ wife Akshata Murty has moved to end the controversy over her finances by saying she will now pay UK taxes on all her foreign income.

Murty is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds and her non-dominant status means she doesn’t have to pay taxes in the UK on her foreign income.

Some reports have suggested that the billionaire’s fashion designer daughter could potentially evade up to $20 million in UK taxes.

In a statement, Murty said she did not want her non-dom status to be a distraction for her husband.

For this reason, she said, I will no longer claim a remittance standard for taxes.

This means you will pay UK taxes on all your worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever your income is generated worldwide.

I do this not because the rules require it, but because I want it.

These new measures will begin immediately and will also apply to the tax year that just ended.

Earlier, Sunak was even more embarrassed after admitting that he held a US green card while serving as prime minister amid demands to disclose his financial position.

And the Prime Minister was hit by the Independent’s claim that he was listed as a beneficiary of a tax haven trust linked to Murty in the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands.

A spokesperson close to the Sunak family said:

Murty confirmed that she remained non-dom after the Independent website announced the settlement on the day that national insurance increases affected millions of workers.

Sunak said his wife is eligible to use the non-dom method because she is an Indian citizen and plans to return to her home country to take care of her parents.

He insisted that the date doesn’t change, not that she’s trying to pay less taxes.

Murty is known to have a 0.91% stake in Infosys, an IT business founded by her father, and has received 11.6 million dividends from an Indian company over the past year.

Non-dom status means you don’t have to pay UK taxes on your dividends at a rate of 39.35%. India sets the tax rate for non-residents at 20%, but may drop to 10% for those who are eligible for the benefits of the India-UK tax treaty.

Public records show that Infosys has received over 50 million UK public sector contracts since 2015.

Murty maintains her non-dom status by charging the UK government an annual tax of 30,000, her spokeswoman said.

Earlier, spokesperson Sunak issued a statement confirming that he had been holding permanent residency during his tenure as prime minister until he sought guidance ahead of his first government visit to the United States in October last year.

Under U.S. Inland Income, anyone who holds a green card is treated as a lawful permanent resident and is considered a U.S. resident for U.S. income tax purposes.

A spokeswoman said Sunak continued to file US tax returns, but especially as a non-resident and fully compliant with the law, obtained permanent residency when living and working in the United States.

