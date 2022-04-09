UK vacationers face flight cancellations and ferry delays amid Easter trip chaos | transport





Vacationers looking to go on holiday for Easter are disrupting travel, as airlines cancel more than 100 flights a day due to a staff shortage and ferry operators struggle to meet demand following the shutdown of P&O ferry services.

The rise in passenger numbers during spring break coincided with higher rates of employee absenteeism from the latest wave of Covid infections.

Manchester Airport said travelers will have to wait 60 to 90 minutes to clear security over the next two weeks, and Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham airports will face similar disruptions. Airport managers are encouraging passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to flight to ensure that they arrive at the departure lounge on time.

On Saturday, British Airways and EasyJet canceled more than 100 flights, affecting around 15,000 passengers.

Ferry company DFDS reported a two-hour delay in service from Dover to Calais on Friday, and similar delays are expected throughout the weekend. Thousands of trucks trying to reach the port of Dover were still on hold on Saturday as the 23 mile (37 km) road heading south of the M20 into Dover was closed.

With the Easter holiday kicking off and along with smaller events across the transport network, the Road Transport Association told Sky News that it has created queues of over 20 miles and about 2,000 trucks.

Spanish transport company Fenadismer said drivers outside the port were trapped inside trucks with no access to adequate rest areas or minimal sanitary and sanitary conditions. The company has urged the European Commission to put pressure on the UK to address the delays.

Meanwhile, those traveling to France via the Strait Tunnel are advised to bring food and drink.

Toby Howe, head of tactics at the Kent Resilience Forum, also advises travelers to France to spend a lot of time. He said there will be a delay at the BBC breakfast so he will have to prepare food and drinks. Therefore, many small roads are blocked.

He added that post-Brexit delays were initially increased at ports due to technical issues with the website used to process travel documents, but the issue has since been resolved.

Richard Ballantyne, CEO of the British Ports Association, has classified the delay in Dover as a major event and has urged it to be dealt with more expeditiously.

He said on Friday that a major event on BBC Radio 4s Today would put more resources into the local recovery forum. Police, highways and ports can devote more resources to ameliorate the situation.

Transport Minister Grant Shops urged operators on Friday to redouble their efforts to evacuate people as smoothly as possible, but Labor has accused the government of failing to act.

Shadow Transportation Minister Louise Haigh said on Saturday. Governments need to start clearing the huge balance of security checks so airport staff can safely start working.

And they should have emergency talks with ferry operators and Eurotunnel to increase capacity following P&O’s shameful behavior.

P&O Ferries ceased operations in March after criminal and civil investigations into the unannounced layoffs of 800 employees began. Previously, it accounted for a third of travel capacity in Dover.

A transport ministry spokeswoman said the P&O’s unacceptable behavior resulted in ships being detained, resulting in congestion and traffic jams, which would be greatly alleviated if ships were operating normally. Left operators, local authorities and, of course, governments have to deal with the chaos.

This meant the roads were very congested with bad weather and the Easter rush. The Kent Resilience Forum, receiving real-time updates as police and local leaders work around the clock to mitigate disruptions and support those affected.

