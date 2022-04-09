Cost of Living Crisis: Food wastage in British households revealed by charitable organization ‘going into ship-friendly bins’ warning | UK News





At the community kitchen in Lambeth, south London, a team of volunteers is not serving a hot three-course vegetarian meal. They are watching the cost of living begin to turn into catastrophe.

The project, run by FoodCycle, a charity that turns store surplus into menus for those in need, is in greater demand than ever, expanding its operations to feed hundreds more each week.

Carly Shutes, who works for the charity, tells many who use the service that this will be the only hot meal they’ve had all week.

Image: Carly Shutes works for FoodCycle.

“I know more and more people are struggling because the number of guests is doubling every week,” she said.

Those guests are people who have to make a difficult choice between heating and dining because of necessities like gas as well as rising food prices.

This includes one Ms Shutes spokesperson who likes to attend because she doesn’t have to heat up the house for hours.

“It’s not about food, it’s affecting everything,” she said.

“People come to us because they can’t really afford to turn on a rice cooker for a hot nutritious meal. That’s where people rely on our service because they want a hot meal, not just hot pot noodles or toast.”

Cost of Living Crisis: Pensioners ride the bus to stay warm while rising fuel prices drive people into poverty.

Image: Many are turning to food banks for hot meals as they have to choose between heating and dining.

FoodCycle is set to open six new centers this year and aims to supply more than 126,000 kg of surplus food (the weight of approximately 25 African elephants) to more than 4,000 people a week in 30 London locations by 2024.

The service relies on surplus groceries, but research shows it has a broader societal problem.

Millions more wasted after COVID lockdown restrictions ended.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

3:36 p.m. Speech on the cost of living crisis

A survey by waste management charity WRAP found that on average British households waste the equivalent of eight meals a week, costing over £700 a year.

That means over a year the food and drink we throw away could fill 38 million wheeled bins or 8 Wembley arenas.

“There’s still a huge amount of waste being thrown away because levels are almost back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Helen White, home food expert at WRAP.

“For example, in the UK we waste 20 million loaves of bread a day. If there are 20 slices in a loaf and 4.4 million potatoes or 800,000 apples per day, that is equal to a million loaves of bread.

“It’s actually going into a trash can that can go on a ship. It’s good for the planet and really good for our pockets in this day and age.”

Image: People preparing meals at FoodCycle

FoodCycle will expand its mission of replenishing food waste with funds from the City Bridge Trust, a charitable funder of the City of London Corporation looking to support more projects.

For those already using the service, a subsidy of £174,800 starts with waste recycling but goes a lot more.

Sarah, who enjoyed soups, curries and cakes in the community kitchen on Friday, said:

“So on Friday they will come here to eat, have a good conversation, and go home happily.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/cost-of-living-crisis-amount-of-food-wasted-by-uk-households-revealed-as-charity-warns-things-going-into-bins-that-could-be-going-into-bellies-12585954 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos