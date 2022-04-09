Among Us is coming to Jeopardy





There are few things Canadians enjoy more than Jeopardy’s questions about our homeland: it gives us the opportunity to feel smart and smug while the American gamers on our TV screens try to figure out who Don Harron was. Now players can also get a taste of what it’s like, thanks to the multiplayer murder game Among Us (opens in a new tab), which had the honor of being asked about in a recent episode.

Except Jeopardy, as you might know, flips the Q&A formula: “The slang adjective for someone you think isn’t what they seem, especially if they might be in Among Us impostor game” is the answer on the board; the question, provided by contestant Mattea, is “What is ‘sus?'” She doesn’t seem entirely confident in her answer, but of course it’s just for the money.

Interestingly, sus is not a word coined by or for Among Us. As Inverse (opens in a new tab) explains, the abbreviation for “suspect” actually dates back to 1930s English detective jargon in phrases about “sussing something”, a usage that is still quite common today. The “Sus Act” has also been used to describe a stop and search law enacted in England in 1824, which – unsurprisingly here – was used to disproportionately target blacks and browns. This law was not repealed until 1981, following the Brixton Riots (opens in a new tab) in London.

Separately, “sus” has become a firm part of the gamers’ vernacular thanks to the phenomenal success of Among Us, a small indie game that launched in 2018. It took a few years to really explode, but when it did in 2020 , he became one. of the most played games on Steam (opens in a new tab) – walking among titans like CS:GO, Dota 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 at any given time. Its popularity has since cooled somewhat, though it remains in the top 100 on Steam – and that silly little three-letter word has now really brought it into the open: the hallowed Jeopardy chart

Thanks, Kotaku (opens in a new tab).

