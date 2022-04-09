UFC 273 UK Start Times, TV Channels & Live Streams of Volkanovsky vs. Korean Zombies





The UFC returns to our screens this weekend with its fourth pay-per-view event. However, UK viewers who have signed up for BT can watch it for free. UFC 273 sees another stacked card featuring two title defenses, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters alongside two of the industry’s most exciting rising stars.

In the main event, the Australian featherweight champion hopes to continue his staggering 10-0 record in the UFC since joining the UFC after making a statement after beating Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Max Holloway twice. would hope The former rugby player will defend his title against Chansung Jung, known as the legendary Korean zombie, who won his second title after losing to Aldo in 2013.

Volkanovsky was nominated for this year’s nominations multiple times, and his last defense against Ortega was recognized as the best of 2021, with Justin Gaethch beating Michael Chandler.

Exclusive: Michael Bisping reveals how many fights with one eye after ‘career end’ hit

Elsewhere on the card, Aljamain Sterling will defend his belt in a rematch against Petr Yan. Petr Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee in the last bout. Yan was undefeated in the UFC before losing to DQ, comfortably overtaking Sterling in the final bout.

And perhaps the most anticipated fight tonight will see the man who will be the next UFC star, Khamzat Chimeav, face the toughest opponent of his career so far at Gilbert Burns.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 273.

How do I watch UFC 273 in the UK?

BT Sport will show you all the action of BT Sport 1.

In the US, viewers will have to pay up to $70 ($52.99) for the event.

But in the UK, BT Sport will show its subscribers the fight at no extra cost.

What time do we start?

There is a preliminary show at 1 am on Saturday night/Sunday.

The main event starts at 3am and is also broadcast on BT Sport 1.

Who is on the card?

main event

Alexander Volkanovsky (c) vs. Chansung Jung

Aljamain Sterling (c) v Petr Yan (ic)

Gilbert Burns v Kamzat Kimev

Mackenzie Dunn vs Tessia Torres

Alexei Olaynik vs Jared Bandera

tryout

Aspen Ladd v Raquel Pennington

Ian Gehry vs Darian Weeks

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Premd

Jairzinho Rosenstruic vs Marcin Tibura

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/other-sport/ufc-273-uk-start-time-23588916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos