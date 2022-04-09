Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty pays UK taxes on overseas income





ITV News Political Reporter Shehab Khan examines the impact of Rishi Sunak and his wife.

Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has said she will now pay UK taxes on her overseas income following criticism of her overseas income.

Known to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, Murty is non-resident, so her home is considered outside the UK and she is exempt from paying UK taxes on her overseas income unless brought into the UK.

The Labor Party attacked Murty’s fiscal measures, accusing him of hypocrisy for his family while raising millions of dollars in taxes.

“I understand and appreciate the fairness of the UK and I don’t want my tax status to get in the way of my husband or affect my family,” Murty said in a statement on Friday.

For this reason, we no longer claim a remittance basis for taxes. This means you will pay UK taxes on all your worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever your income is generated worldwide.

I do this not because the rules require it, but because I want it.

The prime minister’s wife is an Indian citizen and “does not allow a citizen to simultaneously hold citizenship in another country,” her spokeswoman said before.

“The decision to pay UK taxes on my global income will not change the fact that India is my place of birth, citizenship, hometown and residence,” Murty added.

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty defended her non-resident status. Credit: PA

What is non-resident status?

Under UK Customs (HMRC) guidelines, UK residents whose permanent residence (“address”) is outside the UK are not required to pay UK taxes on their overseas income.

The same rules apply if you make a foreign currency profit, for example by selling stock or a second home.

“Your place of residence is generally the country your father considered your permanent home when you were born,” the government guidelines say.

“It might have been different if you moved abroad and didn’t want to come back.”

What taxes do I have to pay if I am non-dom?

According to the HMRC, foreign income or gains of less than 2,000 in the tax year will not be brought into the UK, such as by paying UK taxes or transferring them to a UK bank account.

However, the government does require that you report any foreign income or income above 2,000, or any money you bring into the UK.

You can then claim a “remittance basis”, meaning you pay UK taxes or pay UK taxes only on income or gains you bring to the UK:

You may lose your tax-free allowance for income tax and capital gains tax.

Alternatively, you have been a resident of the UK for at least 7 of the previous 9 tax years and pay an annual fee of $60,000 for at least 12 of the previous 14 tax years.

However, if you work in both the UK and abroad, you do not have to pay taxes on your foreign income or gains (income brought into the UK) if you qualify for the “Foreign Workers Exemption”.

You are eligible for an exemption only if:

If your overseas employment income is less than 10,000

Other foreign income (e.g. bank interest) is less than 100

All foreign income was subject to foreign tax (even if, for example, it did not have to be paid because of a tax-free allowance).

UK and overseas income combined is within the scope of basic income tax.

You do not need to file a tax return for any other reason.

