Iran sanctions 24 US officials for terrorism and rights violations | Nuclear Power News





Iran and the United States continue to sanction each other as they engage in talks to reinstate a 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran, Iran Iran has added 24 US officials and individuals to its blacklist of individuals sanctioned for terrorism and violations of the human rights of the Iranian people.

On Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that it had targeted nine people for their involvement in terrorist acts.

These include George W Casey Jr, former US Army Chief of Staff and Commanding General of Multi-National Forces in Iraq; Joseph Votel, former commander of United States Central Command; former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and several current and former US diplomats in Palestine and Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also blacklisted 15 people for gross human rights violations.

This list primarily includes people who helped impose and expand punitive US sanctions against Iran during the Trump and Obama administrations.

Several former Treasury Department officials and several top executives from Kharon, a data analytics and consulting firm, were also blacklisted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that the promulgation and application of unilateral coercive measures constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and a flagrant transgression of international law and hinders the exercise of the rights of man, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Obama administration imposed numerous sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program during its tenure. A 2015 nuclear deal with world powers lifted most of them, but Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed these sanctions in addition to introducing new ones that continue to be imposed by the Joe Biden administration.

The sanctions, part of what US officials have called a maximum pressure campaign to get Iran to a new deal, have been stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Iran twice announced sanctions against US officials, targeting a total of 60 people. Among them were Trump, his top officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and dozens of officials representing US military and diplomatic interests in the region.

Prior to Saturday’s announcement, the sanctions were primarily aimed at identifying individuals who played a role in the January 2020 killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike in Iraq.

The sanctions are believed to be largely symbolic as those named are highly unlikely to have property that could be seized by Iranian authorities and do not travel to Iran.

Iran, however, continues to retaliate for Soleimanis’ assassination, with the Associated Press reporting last week that the US State Department is spending more than $2 million a month to provide 24-hour security for Pompeo. and former Iranian envoy Brian Hook, who face serious and credible threats. threats.

The new sanctions come as indirect talks between Iran and the United States to restore the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled in recent weeks.

In late March, the United States imposed new sanctions on several entities it says are involved in supplying Iran’s ballistic missile program.

