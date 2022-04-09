UK’s Boris Johnson Meets with Zelensky in Kyiv to Promise More Military and Financial Assistance – POLITICO





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday. The visit was first made public by the Ukrainian embassy in the UK, who tweeted a picture of the two.

Spokesperson #10 later confirmed the trip. “The prime minister visited Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesperson said.

Johnson later tweeted: “We are working on a new package of financial and military assistance that demonstrates our commitment to Russia’s struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign.”

Late Saturday, Downing Street said the UK would provide Ukraine with 120 armored vehicles and a new anti-ship missile system. The British government already announced on Friday that it will also send 100 million military equipment, including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, helmets, night vision devices and body armor.

Johnson said on Friday that the West would not be able to meet all of the arms requests that Ukraine submitted. Because it is not appropriate to supply some of that equipment to Kyiv. When asked if Britain would send its own tanks and armored vehicles to Kyiv, Johnson replied: I would in principle be willing to consider anything with a defensive weapon so that Ukrainians can protect themselves and their people, but it is important to provide the equipment. It is truly useful and can be manipulated by Ukrainians.

In a statement on Saturday, Prime Minister Johnson reiterated that Britain would do its best to support the brave Ukraine fight against Russia’s brutal and unjust aggression and ensure long-term security and prosperity. financial support.

If the UK Parliament agrees, the UK will give the World Bank an additional $500 million in loans to Ukraine, raising the total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion. The UK is also liberalizing and easing tariffs on most imports from Ukraine, Downing Street said.

Johnson said Ukraine defied the odds and pushed the Russians out of the Kyiv gates and achieved the greatest weapon of the 21st century. I made it clear today that Britain is firmly with them in this ongoing fight and we are in it. In the long run.

Prime Minister Johnson’s visit came one day after EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President and Foreign Minister Josef Borrell visited Kyiv and met Zelensky. Von der Leyen also visited Bucha, a town outside Kyiv, where the genocide and atrocities were caught last week, triggering new sanctions in the West. Austrian Prime Minister Karl Nehammer also visited Kyiv on Saturday.

Zelenskyy and Johnson have been on the phone since the beginning of the war, and Zelenskyy has repeatedly praised Johnson’s support, saying, “He is a leader who is helping more than some of his opponents in Europe.” Conservative leader Oliver Dowden earlier said on March 21 that Johnson’s move to Ukraine was “desperate”.

This article has been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-ukraine-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-kyiv-war-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos