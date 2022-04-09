What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the USExBulletin





Anthony Fauci predicts that the United States will eventually get to the point where COVID-19 vaccines will be given every year, like the flu vaccine is. Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images .

The US could follow the UK’s trend and see an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr Anthony Fauci.

President Biden’s chief medical adviser said that while cases continue to decline in the United States, some states are seeing an increase.

“I definitely think we’re going to see a turnaround as people come out more and enter indoor venues without masks,” he said. “It’s definitely going to lead to infections, even in vaccinated people.”

New modeling from the Commonwealth Fund shows that the vaccination campaign in the United States has saved more than 2 million lives and averted 17 million hospitalizations.

Fauci said a second booster shot may be needed for Americans by the fall, and eventually vaccination could shift to an annual shot, like with the flu shot.

Speaking to All Things Considered, Fauci goes over what he sees coming to the United States, the thinking behind boosters and tips for masking up indoors.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On what the BA.2 subvariant will do in the United States

I think we’re going to see an increase in cases that we’re already seeing in some states. We’ve had a very steep and steady decline in everything from cases to hospitalizations to deaths, and in general, across the country, we’re still seeing that. But there are some areas, particularly in the northeast, where we are seeing a turnaround and an increase in cases.

If our pattern follows that of the UK, which we usually do and which are usually around three to four weeks behind schedule, they are seeing a significant increase in cases. We hope that if that happens, the level of background immunity that we have in the country… [means] we will not see an increase in severity in the sense of a significant concomitant increase in the number of hospitalizations.

On the need for a second booster by the fall

It’s hard to predict. But I think, given that immunity wanes over a period of time…we’ll need a boost by the time we get into the fall.

I don’t foresee the need to boost every four months. But what I imagine could happen, as all of that changes, we’ll get into what could be an annual and seasonal approach. We may have something similar to the flu.

I say this simply as extrapolations. No one knows for sure what will be needed. We will just have to look at the data and make decisions.

Do not mask up at indoor events

The CDC was very clear when it changed its measures to make indoor masking recommendations and said that when the level of infection in the community gets low enough that it’s in what we call the green zone , you can do this with indoor events.

But if that changes and cases increase, I for one will go back to hiding indoors if we go with a big increase in cases.

This interview was produced by Linah Mohammad and edited by Amy Isackson.

