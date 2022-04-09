Skegness fans furious over UK’s worst beach spot





A Which? A poll that voted Skeggi the worst beach getaway in all of England sparked online outrage from fans in the town. In the survey, the Lincolnshire location received an approval rating of 48% based on reviews from people who visited it.

The city had an approval rating of 55% over Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset, which had the second lowest score. However, LincolnshireLive reported that people commenting online were outraged and did not trust the polls.

It was hard to believe for those who live in Skegness and visit the village. About 240 people commented on the survey on the LincolnshireLive Facebook site.

Many people have reached out and said they grew up in the city as a child and they lovingly remember the visits. One woman, Julie Sadler, rejected the idea that it was the worst in America.

“It’s not true, Skegness is a great place,” she said on Facebook.

Shirley-Ann Brown says he wants people to stop ‘following’ beach towns. She said: “Skegness is a great place to stay and it’s beautiful. Yes, there are messy places, but isn’t it everywhere? I hope people don’t choose Skegness anymore.”

Chapel St. “If you look at the crowds that come here, it can’t be that,” said Anne Mitchell, who said she lives near Leonards. While several readers have put forward their own suggestions on which cities should claim the ‘British Worst’ crown, reader Trish Read says people should stop knocking out British traditional seaside towns.

She said: “We moved to Lincoln last year and have been to Skegness a few times. It’s a traditional seaside town with great beaches.

“It’s a great place. You can go during the day or the kids can play on the beach until sunset or enjoy the two-seater machines. Can we quit our traditional seaside town? Great Yarmouth gives off another charm. Yes, some local investment is required.”

Zoe Johnson reached out and said: “No. There are worse places. Great for kids and my son loves it too. We were really impressed with how clean it was when we went in the summer.”

