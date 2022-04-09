Intel: Putin could invoke the war in Ukraine to meddle in American politics





But given Putin’s antipathy to the West and his repeated denunciations of Ukraine, officials believe he may view US support for the Ukrainian resistance as a direct affront to him, giving him more incentive to aim for another US election, the people said. It is not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use.

The assessment comes with the US electoral system already under strain. The American public remains sharply divided over the last presidential election and the ensuing uprising on the U.S. Capitol, when Trump supporters tried to block the certification of his defeat to President Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly attacked intelligence officials and claimed investigations into Russian influence on his campaigns are political vendettas.

Tensions between Washington and Moscow have reached levels not seen since the end of the Cold War. The White House has increased its military support for Ukraine, which has mounted a vigorous resistance against Russian forces accused of committing war crimes, and helped impose global sanctions that have crippled the Russian economy.

There is no sign that the war will end soon, which some experts say could delay Moscow from continuing its retaliation as its resources are bogged down in Ukraine. But an exhausted Russian military after Ukraine is almost certain to double down on hybrid tactics again to wreak havoc on us and other allies, said David Salvo, deputy director of the Alliance of German Marshall Funds. for securing democracy.

In Ukraine and in past campaigns against adversaries, Russia has been accused of trying to spread disinformation, amplify pro-Kremlin voices in the West and use cyberattacks to disrupt governments.

Top US intelligence officials are still working on plans for a new center authorized by Congress and focusing on foreign influence campaigns by Russia, China and other adversaries. Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, also recently appointed career CIA officer Jeffrey Wichman as director of election threats several months after the departure of the previous director, Shelby Pierson.

Our Election Threats Executive continues to lead the efforts of the intelligence communities against foreign threats to the U.S. election, Nicole de Haay, a spokesperson for Haines, said in a statement. Also continued to work to meet the legislative requirement to create a center to integrate intelligence on malign foreign influence.

De Haay declined to comment on what intelligence officials think of Putin’s intentions. The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Foreign adversaries have long sought to interfere in US politics, according to past election investigations and indictments against suspected foreign agents. The United States has accused Putin of ordering influence operations to try to help Trump in the 2020 election. And a bipartisan Senate investigation into the 2016 election confirmed intelligence findings that the Russia has used cyber espionage and information efforts to boost Trump and disparage his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ nearly two-year investigation found no conclusive evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, but Mueller declined to pass judgment on whether Trump obstructed. to justice.

Trump continues to falsely insist that the election he lost to Biden was stolen, with Republicans in many states following his lead and opposing election security measures.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies continually investigate foreign influence efforts. Last month, the Justice Department charged five men with acting on China’s behalf to harass Chinese dissidents in the United States and derail a little-known candidate for Congress.

Experts say the proposed malignant center of foreign influence would provide much-needed direction to the government’s efforts to study adversaries. Congress provided partial funding for the center in the budget passed last month because the budget funds the government through September, not a full year.

The center has already been delayed due to questions within the Office of Chief Intelligence Officers and on Capitol Hill about its structure and size and whether it would unnecessarily duplicate efforts that already exist in government. In a sign that some of those issues remain unresolved, Congress also last month directed the board of directors to write a report within six months on the center’s future structure, responsibilities and organizational placement.

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the committee is closely monitoring malicious activity by our adversaries and that the proposed center could be one way to help.

As Russia continues to use disinformation campaigns in Ukraine, we are reminded to be strategic in our response to counter their tactics, Turner said. It’s no secret that our adversaries use disinformation to undermine US national security interests, so we must consider all viable options to protect our democracy.

