Prime Minister promises UK unwavering support for Ukraine during visit to Kiev: 9 April 2022





The prime minister met President Zelensky in Kyiv and promised to stand on the side of the Ukrainian people. Leaders discussed support for Ukraine’s long-term survival as a liberal and democratic country. Prime Minister has offered an additional $500 million World Bank guarantee to support new military aid and Ukraine’s economy

The Prime Minister is in Kyiv today. [Saturday] To show the solidarity of Ukraine and Britain and to have in-depth discussions with President Zelensky on military and economic assistance.

He reiterated that Britain will do its utmost to support Ukraine in its brave battle against Russia’s cruel and just aggression and to ensure long-term security and prosperity.

The Prime Minister has launched new military support for 120 armored vehicles and a new anti-ship missile system to assist Ukraine in this critical phase of continued Russian illicit attacks. This adds to the $100 million worth of advanced military equipment announced yesterday, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and advanced roaming ammunition for precision strikes.

The prime minister also confirmed additional economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500 million. [385m] The World Bank has provided a loan to Ukraine, raising total loan guarantees of up to $1 billion. This, together with the $394 million the UK has provided in grants, will help ensure the continued operation of critical humanitarian services for Ukrainians.

The UK responded to the Ukrainian government’s request by liberalizing and easing all tariffs on Ukrainian imports as part of its commitment to economic stability.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

It is an honor to travel to Ukraine today and to meet President Zelensky in person in Kyiv.

In achieving the greatest weapon feat of the 21st century, Ukraine defied adversity and pushed the Russians out of Kyiv’s gates.

Putin’s monstrous goals are being thwarted thanks to President Zelenskis’ decisive leadership and the indomitable heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people.

I made it clear today that the UK is firmly with them in this ongoing fight and we are in it for the long term.

We are strengthening military and economic support and convening a global alliance to end this tragedy and help Ukraine survive and prosper as a free and independent nation.

