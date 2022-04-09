As climate fears grow, some are moving to the US





In the Upper Valley region, straddling southern Vermont and New Hampshire, the Brazil family worked with Kasia Butterworth, realtor at Coldwell Banker, to find a home to buy. Butterworth said climate concerns have added to a pandemic-driven surge in housing demand over the past two years. Prices, already fueled by a local housing shortage, have soared for newcomers, and there is no prospect of that changing soon, she said.

We have zero inventory here, she said. I wish I could find them something to live for.

In West Windsor in south-central Vermont, Victoria and Will Hurd live in a home on 42 wooded acres, which they bought in early 2021 after a nationwide search for a home where they wouldn’t have to worry about heat, drought or forest fires. The couple, previously based in Denver, came close to buying homes in California, Oregon and southern Colorado, but ultimately rejected them all due to weather concerns.

Now they have a property that houses otters and beavers, where they keep rare breeds of chickens, and where they feel protected from the worst effects of climate change.

Victoria, 30, said they see themselves as climate migrants because they refuse to live with growing climate threats. We wouldn’t have gotten here if the forest fires hadn’t happened, she said, referring to a fire that had charred the forest within 3 miles of a house they had planned to d to buy in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon. But the couple acknowledged that nowhere is safe from climate change, as shown by Hurricane Irene, which doused Vermont with at least 8 inches of rain on August 28, 2011, killing three people , destroying or damaging some 3,500 homes and causing more than $700. million dollars in property damage.

Victoria and Will consider themselves pioneers and hope to persuade their friends and family to join them in the woods of New England. Their migrant neighbors could soon include Wills’ uncle, Steve Hurd, who, along with his wife, Lauri, plans to move away from his native Colorado, which he says is becoming unlivable due to global warming.

I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never seen the climate intensifying and accelerating drying out and warming up the way it has, and these crazy temperature swings, said Steve Hurd, 71 years old, a retired flight attendant.

In Enfield, New Hampshire, Mich and Forest Brazil still grapple with the enormity of losing their home and possessions, living in five places in two years, and moving across the country to a new climate and a new culture. They still feel dislocated and dispossessed, and so far cannot afford to buy a home, postponing any sense of closure after their upheaval, said Forest, a stay-at-home dad.

Once we have a house and our kids are in bed upstairs, and we have a moment, we’ll probably just cry, he said.

