Putin is now in ‘real trouble’ as Ukraine’s ‘highly skilled’ fighter with British new lethal aid | Science | News





Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the UK is watching more lethal aid supplies to Ukraine to prevent a Russian invasion. This will add to the 4,000 anti-tank weapons and a handful of javelins the British have already sent, known as Next-Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons Systems (NLAW). A weapon expert and colleague at Magdalene College, Cambridge, in Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, told Express.co.uk that the weapon had “a huge impact”.

He said: “I think Javelin and the NLAW and, of course, the UK have had a lot of training in the Ukrainian army over the past few years and have had a huge impact not to be underestimated.

“Teaching people how to fight in a built area is a tremendous skill and Ukrainians are highly skilled.

“Russians seem to have no clue. Self-operating Russian tanks in villages and villages are suicidal.

“That’s right. It’s shocking that they don’t know how they will fight. Especially considering that they have been training for several months in Belarus.

“I think the Red Army will see how poor they are and return to the tombs of Stalingrad.”

The British NLAWS, which provides close-range defense against tanks, is a one-meter long, single-use weapon that weighs only 27.5 pounds.

It can fire a single 150mm diameter missile with an effective range of 20-600m or up to 400m for moving targets.

The latest model is said to offer an accurate range of up to 800 meters thanks to the latest guidance software.

According to the British Army, the missile “is capable of destroying all major tanks in a single shot if attacked from above”.

The Javelin is a British surface-to-air missile that can be fired from the shoulder by one person, and can even destroy tanks on the battlefield.

READ MORE: ‘Merkel’s Legacy’ Germany humiliates for failing to impose sanctions on Russia

“The idea that Russia will take over Ukraine is not hope, it is absurd.

“I don’t think there are cats in hell. They’re much more likely.”

And he suggested that setting up ‘no-fly zones’ — zones set by the military in which certain aircraft are not allowed to fly — could put Putin in ‘real trouble’.

“It’s about eliminating key targets because planes and drones are doing what we call precision strikes,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1592316/putin-news-uk-lethal-aid-ukraine-skilled-fighters-russia-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos