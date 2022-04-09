US 36 closed in south Boulder as police investigate suspicious package





UPDATE: US 36 reopened around 1 a.m. after police cleared evacuated residents to return home around 11:40 p.m., according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department. The tweet says the box has been recovered and there is no threat to the public.

US 36 is closed in both directions in South Boulder as police work with the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad to investigate a suspicious package on the road.

Eastbound lanes are closed between Baseline Road and Table Mesa Drive, while westbound lanes are closed between Foothills Parkway and Baseline Road. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Boulder officers are also evacuating homes at 3305, 3325, 3335 and 3345 Moorhead Avenue as a precaution.

Around 8 p.m., Boulder police were working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to close the road and evacuate homes while they complete the investigation, according to a tweet.

We are working with @ColoradoDOT to shut down US 36 eastbound between Baseline and Table Mesa while we investigate a suspicious package on the road. We are also evacuating homes at 3305, 3325, 3335 and 3345 Moorhead as a precaution. Please avoid the #Boulder area pic.twitter.com/fHaU4NGOii

— Boulder Police Department (@boulderpolice) April 9, 2022

Andrew Nehemias was working on the 3100 block of Moorhead Avenue around 8pm on Friday evening when he noticed flashing police lights outside near the backyard of the house where he worked. He got out and saw a long van and about eight policemen, so he started filming the scene.

He watched officers deploy a robot up a ramp from the back of the van for several minutes.

“I knew it was something serious because I knew eastbound (US) Route 36 was closed,” he said. “I thought it was a gas leak.”

The person he was with then asked law enforcement officers at the scene if it was safe to be in the area.

“They said it was safe if you stayed inside your house,” Nehemias said.

Matt Inzeo, director of communications for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said around 9:45 p.m. Friday that there were no updates on the reopening of eastbound and westbound lanes in the United States.

“We’re just here to make sure the traffic is safe,” he said.

No other information about the nature of the package or how the police came to know about it was available.

This is a developing story.

